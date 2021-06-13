Cancel
Turkey to provide military and technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan

akipress.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAKIPRESS.COM - Turkey expressed willingness to provide military and technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan, Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev said in comments about the outcomes of the official visit of President Sadyr Japarov to Turkey. The assistance will be provided to the Defense Ministry in form of a grant, he said. The...

akipress.com
PoliticsAsbarez News

Russia Says it Will Take Steps if Turkey Opens Military Base In Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—Russia will take steps to ensure its national security if Turkey opens a military base in Azerbaijn, the Kremlin said on Friday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not rule out Turkey’s permanent military presence in Azerbaijan after visiting on Tuesday the Nagorno-Karabakh town of Shushi (Shusha) captured by Azerbaijani forces during last year’s war.
Aerospace & Defenserealcleardefense.com

Russia Keeps Sending Its Mach 3 Mig-31 To Take On NATO

Russia has remained uneasy as NATO has increased patrol flights over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea. Moscow has seen those waters as its own, and that was made clear on Thursday when the Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet scrambled a fighter aircraft from its air defense quick reaction forces for the second straight day. During the recent sortie, a MiG-31 interceptor/fighter was sent to intercept a Norwegian Air Force P-3C Orion maritime patrol plane.
Worldakipress.com

Official meeting ceremony of Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Turkey held in Ankara

AKIPRESS.COM - The official ceremony of meeting of President Sadyr Japarov and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan was held today in Ankara. Japarov arrived at the President's Palace, where he was welcomed by Recep Tayyip Erdogan. After the two leaders greeted each other, the national anthems of Kyrgyzstan and...
Worldakipress.com

Kyrgyzstan, Turkey sign several bilateral documents

AKIPRESS.COM - Several documents aimed to bolster bilateral cooperation were signed during official visit of President Sadyr Japarov to Turkey, the president's press service reported. President Sadyr Japarov and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan adopted the joint statement. The following documents were signed:. - Agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and...
Worldakipress.com

Turkey ready to consider extension of visa-free period for Kyrgyzstan

AKIPRESS.COM - Turkey is ready to consider extension of visa-free period for nationals of Kyrgyzstan, Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev said in his comments about outcomes of the official visit of President Sadyr Japarov to Ankara. "Simplification of reciprocal trips of citizens of two countries was considered, in particular extension of...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Kyrgyzstan Urged To Ensure Safety Of Missing Turkish-Kyrgyz Educator

Human Rights Watch (HRW) is urging Kyrgyz authorities to investigate the disappearance of the founder of an education network in the Central Asian country amid concern that he may be forcibly deported to Turkey, where he could be at risk of "mistreatment or torture" and would face arbitrary detention and an unfair trial.
Militarypersecution.org

Turkey’s International Military Involvement

(International Christian Concern) – Turkey continues to increase its military involvement in the Middle East and Caucasus regions. Turkey has been accused of transporting Turkish-made military drones and equipment with several humanitarian concerns. Turkish mobster Sedat Peker, who has released several viral videos since May implicating high-ranking politicians in criminal...
Worldakipress.com

Kyrgyzstan resumes direct flight with Iran

AKIPRESS.COM - Manas International Airport received the first Mashhad-Bishkek-Mashhad flight on June 17 after a long break due to the pandemic. Iranian Varesh Airlines plans to operate the flight once a month. The flight duration is 2.5 hours.
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Russia scrambles fighter jet to accompany U.S. military plane

Russia scrambled a MiG-31 fighter jet to accompany a U.S. military plane over the Barents sea on Friday, RIA news agency reported citing a Russian navy statement. Russian military said the U.S. plane was identified as a P-8A Poseidon aircraft and the Russian fighter jet was returned to its base as soon as the U.S. plane made a U-turn and pulled away from the Russian border, according to RIA.
Militarycitizentruth.org

West Africa is the Latest Testing Ground for US Military Artificial Intelligence

In its preparation for great power competition, the US military is modernizing its artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques and testing them in West Africa. (By: Scott Timcke, Africa is a Country) — One striking feature of US military involvement in West Africa is the absence of an observable strategic vision for a desired end state. Nominally, US presence in the region’s multilayered conflicts revolves around building “security cooperation” with state partners to improve counterterrorism capabilities, ostensibly providing protection to communities that states cannot. Concurrently, the US military is typically the prime diplomatic entity for high-level bilateral engagements. The result is that the US military is propping up the public authority of weak states, albeit in an ad hoc fashion that lurches from crisis to crisis.
Militaryindustryglobalnews24.com

TALIBAN WARNS NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES AGAINST ALLOWING THE US TO OPERATE MILITARY BASES

• Ever since the US announced withdrawal of troops from the war-torn country of Afghanistan, several countries including India have expressed their concern. Immediately after the reports of the United States planning to set up military bases in Pakistan, terrorist outfit Taliban came up with a warning to neighbouring countries against allowing US military bases on their soil.
Militaryfreenews.live

Russian military deployed US army convoy in Syria

The Russian military deployed a column of the US army in the northeast of Syria. The incident occurred on the M-4 highway near the village of Tel Tamr in Hasakeh province. An international coalition led by the United States consisting of four armored vehicles MaxxPro and Oshkosh M-ATV moved through this territory without prior notice to the Russian side.
Asiaakipress.com

Japan to provide support to Afghanistan for infrastructure projects with Turkmenistan

AKIPRESS.COM - Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev held a virtual meeting with Japan's Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Ambassador Katsuhiko Takahashi via videoconferencing. The parties expressed the standpoints of Turkmenistan and Japan on Afghan issues. It was noted that the situation in Afghanistan continues to be in...
Militarydialogo-americas.com

Ecuador Joins SOUTHCOM with Partner Nation Military Advisor

Ecuador has joined the Partner Nation Military Advisor (PNMA) program at U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM). Army Colonel Juan Xavier Riofrío Játiva assumed the post in March 2021. Col. Riofrío, a native of Quito with 35 years of military service, is one of the 11 military advisors in the PNMA, a...
Accidentsakipress.com

44 people drowned in Kyrgyzstan in 2021

Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Turkey, Afghanistan, Iran hold trilateral meeting

A trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Turkey, Iran, and Afghanistan was held in Antalya, Turkey on Sunday, reports Anadolu Agency. - Advertisement - “Started last day of Antalya Diplomacy Forum with a trilateral meeting with Javad Zarif and Haneef Atmar,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted. Afghan Foreign...
Worldakipress.com

Parliament Committee approves nominee for Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan

AKIPRESS.COM - The Parliament Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security today approved nomination of Ulanbek Totuyaev for the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan. The nominee was approved without any questions asked. Ulanbek Totuyaev held the post of First Political Department Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.