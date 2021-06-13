Cancel
Society

Torch Lake White Fish Festival

traverseticker.com
 10 days ago

This art/craft show will feature nature themed artists with very limited select boat/fishing vendors. Torch Lake Conservancy will be on hand to educate about waterways.

www.traverseticker.com
#White Fish#Art#Alden#Torch Lake Conservancy
LifestyleHerald and News

Food and flowers along Fish Lake Trail

A bubbling stream. Riparian meadows. Forest thickets of tall-topped trees. Splashes of colorful wildflowers. And as a reward, lunch and dessert at the Fish Lake Resort. The Fish Lake Trail offers food for the soul and for the stomach. Our out-and-back 6.6-mile hike started from the Fish Lake Trailhead across...
Hobbiestn.gov

Grundy Lakes Fishing Rodeo

Event/Location Details: Come enjoy the Grundy Lakes Youth Fishing Rodeo. The event will be held at the South Cumberland State Park. The event is for youth ages 16 and under. Other Partners And/Or Sponsors: Myers Hill Congregational Methodist Church. (629) 867-1236.
Musiclptv.org

In Focus: Lakes Jam Music Festival Pre-Party

Lakes Jam Music Festival is set to kickoff June 23rd, but that didn’t stop them from starting the party early. Lakes Jam will be hosting a MinneJam at the B-Merri restaurant Saturday, June 12th. Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.
HobbiesAPG of Wisconsin

YCA youth fishing event on Round Lake

On Father’s Day weekend, June 19 -20, the Youth Conservation Alliance (YCA), the Round Lake Property Owners Association and the Hugh Becker Foundation are sponsoring a youth fishing program on Round Lake for those who would like to take their kids or grandkids out fishing. Fishing hours are all day...
Lifestylewrangellsentinel.com

Family Fishing Day at Pats Lake next Saturday

Continuing a decade-plus of tradition, the U.S. Forest Service and other volunteers will sponsor Family Fishing Day at Pats Lake from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26. The fishing day is an opportunity for families to come out and enjoy the outdoors, said Corree Delabrue with the Forest Service. It’s also a chance for kids to develop an interest in fishing and become “anglers for life.”
Lake Junaluska, NCtheguidewnc.com

Join the Juneteenth festivities at Lake Junaluska this Saturday

LAKE JUNALUSKA — A Juneteenth celebration marking the anniversary of the end of slavery will be held at Lake Junasla from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. The event will kick off at 2 p.m. at the open-air Nanci Weldon Gym with a keynote address by Rev. Dr. Stephanie Hand, and acclaimed storyteller and historical interpreter from the Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Shell Lake, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Shell Lake Art Festival set for July 3

The 18th annual Shell Lake Art Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in Memorial Park on the shores of Shell Lake along Highway 63. Artists booths will be spaced to allow more room to provide social distancing for patrons.
Festivalwach.com

Reggaetronic Lake Murray Music Festival returns

The Reggaetronic Lake Murray Music festival is reutrning on June 19, 2021 after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic. The outdoor festival is accessible by boat only and proceeds benefit the Shriners Children’s Hospital. Reggaetronic is South Carolina’s longest running flotilla music festival set among the backdrop of...
Cook County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Busse Lake fishing derby returns Saturday

Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison will host a Busse Lake fishing derby in Busse Woods on Saturday. The free annual event is from 9 a.m. to noon at Grove #25. Due to COVID-19 safety measures and capacity requirements, all participants must register in advance at District15@cookcountyil.gov or (847) 519-7674. People...
MoviesThe Orvis Company

Friday Fly-Fishing Film Festival 06.18.21

Welcome to an all new edition of the Orvis News Friday Fly-Fishing Film Festival! Every week, we scour the Web for the best fly-fishing videos available and then serve them up for you to enjoy. This week, we’ve got a baker’s dozen productions that should get you pumped-up for a (hopefully) fishy weekend. From browns in Tasmania to pike on the Emerald Isle, and from Idaho cutthroats to some Georgia gems, there’s lots of beautiful fish and locales.
Bikingnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Virtual Loop the Lake Festival continues until Tuesday

Jun. 19—BEMIDJI — Bike Bemidji's annual Loop the Lake Festival has returned with a virtual event this year after a hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020. The free event, which celebrates biking in Bemidji, began on June 17 and runs through Tuesday, June 22. No traffic lanes were closed for this year's 13-mile ride.
Santee, CAsandiegofishreports.com

Santee Lakes Fishing Report

The bass continue to bite on a mixture of topwater baits, swimbaits, and soft plastics. Early morning and into the afternoon seems to be the best time to target these fish on topwater. Popular spots include the west shore of Lake 2 and the northeast portion of Lake 4. The catfish continue to bite on a mixture of shrimp, mackerel, and nightcrawlers. popular spots include the west shore of Lake 4 and the southwest corner of Lake 3. The bluegill have been biting on mealworms and wax worms. Popular spots include the west side of Lake 2 under the bridge and the south shore of Lake 1. Our next scheduled stock will take place on Friday, June 25. A portion of the Lakes will be closed in order to give the fish time to acclimate. Be sure to join us on Thursday, June 24 from 5 PM to 11:30 PM for our next Summer Night Fishing event! No California State License needed, just a Santee Lakes daily permit. Lanterns are required, radios will not be permitted, pets are not permitted, and please be sure to pick up your trash at the end of the event!
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

Back to the Screens for the Lake Travis Film Festival

The Lake Travis Film Festival was one of the last film fests to be held in person before the pandemic closed theatres. Now, after a year of festivals turning to streaming platforms, it will be one of the first to return to the cinema with live audiences. Even though it's...
Hobbiessapulpatimes.com

Lake Sahoma Kids Fishing Tournament winners

Dwayne Elifrits, the bait shop concessionaire for Sahoma Lake, hosted a children’s fishing derby for ages 15 and under, Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. There were four age categories: six and under, seven to nine, ten to twelve, and thirteen to fifteen. Trophies were awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners, and raffle tickets were being sold for a plethora of prizes. The winners were judged by the total poundage caught.
Brainerd, MNlptv.org

Lakes Jam Music Festival Makes Lineup Change

Lakes Jam Music Festival is set to rock Brainerd over the next four nights. But there will be a change in the lineup. Country duo Big & Rich will live up to their song title, “Comin’ to Your City”, and travel to Brainerd this weekend to headline this Friday’s concert. This comes as artist Jon Pardi has canceled due to needing vocal rest.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Red, White and Boom at Crown Festival Park

Watch the skies of Sugar Land light up with a firework presentation to celebrate Independence Day at Crown Festival Park. Along with the fireworks display, there will also be music, food, vendors, and more. How to Get Vaccinated & Safely Lose the Mask. With the CDC’s announcement that most fully...
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

Free Special Fishing Event Tomorrow On Candlewood Lake

If you've always wanted to learn how to fish, but never knew anyone to show you how, the State of Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has come up with a special program designed to increase your fishing skills and confidence, and they're holding a free event at the Brookfield Town Beach on Candlewood Lake Road tomorrow, Thursday June 10, 2021.
White Lake Charter Township, MISpinal Column

White Lake Library June service

The White Lake Library is almost at pre-COVID-19 service levels but are keeping a few safeguards in place for June. They are currently offering:. • Inside browsing and hold pickup. • Virtual, take-home and some in-person programs. • Computers are available, with no appointment necessary. • In-person, phone and online...
PoliticsTimes Reporter

Red, white and boom: Gnadenhutten Fireworks Festival is back

The Gnadenhutten Fireworks Festival will be back this year with a lot of red, white and boom!. Changes to the Fireworks show, slated as the Country Fantasy in the Sky, include a move to Stocker’s Field, across from the park. The fireworks show was held there last year, thanks to...