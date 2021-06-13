Iceman Cometh Virtual Training Challenge

Warehouse421, the local arts and design center dedicated to showcasing and nurturing creative production across the region, has announced the launch of its Summer 2021 program for children, teens and creative practitioners in the UAE. The program is held in partnership with several creative institutions and creative practitioners, including: the Makerspace Foundation in Al Zeina area in Abu Dhabi, the “Film My Design” festival, which is based in Cairo, Cinema Akil, the Iraqi artist Rand Abdul Jabbar, the artist Hala Al Ani, Fatima Al Zaabi, and Noura Al Awar, Afnan Saeed Amin from Studio D04, Dima Srouji, Suzy Sikorsky from Mid East Art, Reem Ibrahim, Faisal Tabbara and Zohour Al Sayegh. Gallery 421 also presents the architectural intervention “Bahra”, on a permanent basis, by artist Taleen Hazbar.