Woman, 22, charged with terroristic threatening after attempted child abduction in Maili
Honolulu police arrested a 22-year-old woman who allegedly attempted to abduct a 9-year-old girl from her yard in Maili on Tuesday. The girl was playing with other children when they were approached by the female stranger who first tried to lure away her 7-year-old brother, police said. The suspect then allegedly used verbal and physical coercion to lead the girl away from her home, police said.www.staradvertiser.com