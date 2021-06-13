Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maili, HI

Woman, 22, charged with terroristic threatening after attempted child abduction in Maili

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonolulu police arrested a 22-year-old woman who allegedly attempted to abduct a 9-year-old girl from her yard in Maili on Tuesday. The girl was playing with other children when they were approached by the female stranger who first tried to lure away her 7-year-old brother, police said. The suspect then allegedly used verbal and physical coercion to lead the girl away from her home, police said.

www.staradvertiser.com
View All 13 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Maili, HI
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Child Abduction#Female Stranger#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. warplanes strike Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The United States said on Sunday it carried out another round of air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, this time in response to drone attacks by the militia against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq. In a statement, the U.S. military said...
Portland, ORNBC News

All time records fall as heat wave builds in Pacific Northwest

Oregon's largest city is likely to break another heat record Sunday after hitting an all-time high Saturday, forecasters said, after cities across the Pacific Northwest grappled with some of the hottest days in their history. Portland, Oregon, reached 108 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, beating its...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NY prosecutors give Trump Org lawyers Monday deadline: report

New York prosecutors have given former President Trump 's attorneys until Monday afternoon to provide an argument as to why the Trump Organization should not face criminal charges, The Washington Post reported. Last week, it was reported that the Manhattan district attorney's office was considering bringing criminal charges against the...
AstronomyPosted by
The Associated Press

No ET, no answers: Intel report is inconclusive about UFOs

WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-awaited U.S. government report on UFOs released Friday makes at least one thing clear: The truth is still out there. Investigators did not find extraterrestrial links in reviewing 144 sightings of aircraft or other devices apparently flying at mysterious speeds or trajectories. But they drew few other conclusions and instead highlighted the need for better data collection about what’s increasingly seen by Democrats and Republicans as a national security concern. In all but one of the sightings investigated, there was too little information for investigators to even broadly characterize the nature of the incident.
Georgia StatePosted by
NBC News

Trump has Georgia revenge on his mind as he returns to campaign-style rallies

Former President Donald Trump is on a revenge mission in Georgia. After top Republicans refused to rig the state’s 2020 vote in his favor, he’s already inspired one primary challenge to Gov. Brian Kemp, and he’s endorsed another against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Wounded by two special election losses that cost the GOP control of the Senate, he’s also trying to coax Herschel Walker — a football legend in Georgia — to run for the seat that’s up again in 2022.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Fox News

New Mexico hot air balloon crash death toll rises to 5, former cop among those dead

New Mexico police have opened an investigation into a hot air balloon that crashed into power lines Saturday morning, killing five people. Four victims died at the scene and another individual was transported to a local hospital in critical but unstable condition where he was pronounced dead around 3:00 p.m., Albuquerque police said. One of the victims pronounced dead at the scene was 59-year-old Martin Martinez, a former Albuquerque Police Department officer. Martinez's wife, 62-year-old Mary Martinez, was also pronounced dead at the scene.