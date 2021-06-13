Utah shuttering mass vaccination centers as demand for shots wanes
Many of Utah’s COVID-19 mass vaccination centers have begun to shut down as demand wanes and other sites become available for the shots. Arenas and convention halls that have been the locale for hundreds of thousands of Utahns to get the shots are closing as doctor’s offices, pharmacies and temporary walk-up clinics that are set up in businesses, churches and communities become more accessible. Even some summer events such as community festivals will offer vaccination sites.slenterprise.com