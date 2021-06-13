Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah shuttering mass vaccination centers as demand for shots wanes

slenterprise.com
 10 days ago

Many of Utah’s COVID-19 mass vaccination centers have begun to shut down as demand wanes and other sites become available for the shots. Arenas and convention halls that have been the locale for hundreds of thousands of Utahns to get the shots are closing as doctor’s offices, pharmacies and temporary walk-up clinics that are set up in businesses, churches and communities become more accessible. Even some summer events such as community festivals will offer vaccination sites.

slenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Local
Utah Health
Local
Utah COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Utah Vaccines
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Immunization#Utahns#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens its grip

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — One year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would stop publishing no later than Saturday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will no longer be accessible after Saturday, the company said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.