CJ Abrams- 0-for-3 Yorman Rodriguez– 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 R. The Missions offense went very quiet Wednesday in their 3-2 loss to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. At the top of the lineup, top prospect C.J. Abrams went 0-3 and saw his batting average drop to .294 on the season. The Naturals jumped right of the gates with a run in the first inning when Clay Dungan hit a home run. San Antonio immediately responded with a run of their own on a sacrifice fly from Kyle Overstreet. The Missions did not score until the eighth inning when Yorman Rodriguez belted a home run. The Naturals added run in the fourth and fifth inning that were good enough to get them the victory. San Antonio only tallied three hits.