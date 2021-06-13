Skeeters Unable to Hold on for Win vs. Round Rock

The Texas Rangers have promoted righthanded pitcher Tyler Phillips from AA Frisco to AAA Round Rock, it was announced yesterday. The timing of this move is interesting, as his last time out, he threw a scoreless first inning, and then went home run-single-home run-home run before being lifted, resulting in a 1 IP, 4 run outing. Before that, he threw 12 pitches in a relief outing against Northwest Arkansas, where he started the sixth inning, gave up a first pitch single, elicited a ground out, walked a batter on a 3-2 pitch, started pitching to Bobby Witt, Jr., threw a wild pitch, and then saw the game delayed because of a power issue that resulted in the lights at the field going off. When the lights came back on, the game had been delayed long enough that the Roughriders opted to replace Phillips, who was just back off the injured list after a soer elbow, rather than send him back out after having waited.