Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Round Rock, TX

Skeeters Unable to Hold on for Win vs. Round Rock

milb.com
 10 days ago

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – The Sugar Land Skeeters were unable to complete a prolific comeback effort Saturday night, losing to the Round Rock Express, 10-8, at Constellation Field. The Skeeters scored seven unanswered runs and took an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the fifth. Round Rock tied the game...

www.milb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Sugar Land, TX
Round Rock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Round Rock, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Hartman
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Land Skeeters#The Round Rock Express#Sugarlandskeeters Com#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBmilb.com

Skeeters to Open Homestand Against Round Rock Express

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – The Sugar Land Skeeters open a six-game homestand against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday night at Constellation Field. It will be the first-ever trip to Constellation Field for Round Rock (Triple A affiliate of the Texas Rangers). It’s also Round Rock’s only trip to Constellation Field in 2021.
MLBmilb.com

Lance McCullers Tosses 4 Innings and Skeeters Beat Round Rock

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. tossed four innings in a Major League Rehab Assignment start Thursday night as the Sugar Land Skeeters defeated the Round Rock Express 2-1 at Constellation Field. McCullers Jr., who has not appeared in a game since being placed on the 10-Day...
Round Rock, TXKWTX

Bulldogs take long-awaited trip to Round Rock for state semis

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the Bosqueville baseball team prepares for the state semifinals in Round Rock Wednesday, the team is looking back on the extraordinarily long path it took to get there. The Bulldogs were putting together a great season last year when COVID canceled the season. Head Coach...
MLBmilb.com

Jason Castro to Begin MLB Rehab Assignment with Skeeters

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro is set to begin a Major League Rehab Assignment on Friday with the Sugar Land Skeeters. The Skeeters and Round Rock Express play at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Constellation Field. Castro, in his second stint with the Astros, has hit...
MLBMLB

Joc and Co. rock, Professor rolls vs. Cards

CHICAGO -- Joc Pederson put on a show around the bases on Saturday night. After his latest home run found the bleachers in left-center, the Cubs outfielder pointed to the fans, tugged at his jersey, stutter-stepped around third and pointed to the sky. The fans packed into Wrigley Field roared...
MLBIntelligencer

Nationals Get Win vs. Pirates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered again to snap a seventh-inning tie and drove in two runs for the Washington Nationals in their 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night. Jon Lester pitched 5 1/3 solid innings to help the Nationals win for the third time in four...
MLBAustin American-Statesman

Andy Ibáñez powers Round Rock Express to four wins over rival Sugar Land

The Round Rock Express begin a six-game homestead against Oklahoma City on Thursday on one of their pints and pups promotional nights. Perhaps a toast is in order, because the Express have certainly not been dogs lately. The Express completed a pretty sweet trip to Sugar Land Tuesday night, and...
El Paso, TXmilb.com

Skeeters Come Back for 8-5 Win in El Paso Opener

(EL PASO, Texas) – The Sugar Land Skeeters worked an 8-5 comeback victory Thursday night to open their road series against the El Paso Chihuahuas,. The Skeeters used a five-run seventh inning to help erase a four-run deficit. Alex De Goti walked with the bases loaded, CJ Hinojosa hit an RBI single and Bryan De La Cruz finished the inning out with a two-run double. Ronnie Dawson also added an RBI groundout in the seventh.
Round Rock, TXFort Bend Herald

Skeeters win rain-shorted game over Express

The Sugar Land Skeeters picked up a 4-2 win to close out their series against the Round Rock Express on Tuesday night at Constellation Field, in a game that was called in the bottom of the fifth due to inclement weather. After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the...
Baseballthecorryjournal.com

Wolfpack holds on for win

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. — It was a tense finish but the Clymer/Sherman/Panama baseball team remained undefeated Monday with a hectic 9-7 victory over Maple Grove. Both teams scored four runs in the seventh inning. Derek Sears saved the game as he made a game-ending catch running into the fence in the bottom of the seventh.
MLBLone Star Ball

Tyler Phillips to AAA Round Rock

The Texas Rangers have promoted righthanded pitcher Tyler Phillips from AA Frisco to AAA Round Rock, it was announced yesterday. The timing of this move is interesting, as his last time out, he threw a scoreless first inning, and then went home run-single-home run-home run before being lifted, resulting in a 1 IP, 4 run outing. Before that, he threw 12 pitches in a relief outing against Northwest Arkansas, where he started the sixth inning, gave up a first pitch single, elicited a ground out, walked a batter on a 3-2 pitch, started pitching to Bobby Witt, Jr., threw a wild pitch, and then saw the game delayed because of a power issue that resulted in the lights at the field going off. When the lights came back on, the game had been delayed long enough that the Roughriders opted to replace Phillips, who was just back off the injured list after a soer elbow, rather than send him back out after having waited.
Rock Port, MOfarmerpublishing.com

A win for Rock Port 10 & Under

Zeke Gebhards goes to second base with a ball that was hit to right field. Rock Port 10 & Under played Johnson-Brock during league play. Rock Port rallied in the fourth inning to win the game by one. Be sure to stop by the park Friday, Saturday, or Sunday to watch the 10 & Under baseball tournament.
Whiteville, NCnrcolumbus.com

Whiteville wins first round pitchers’ duel with Midway

Whiteville Wolfpack pitchers have turned in some outstanding tournament pitching performances through the years. Lloyd Britt, Tom Hammonds and more recently Brooks Baldwin have pitched memorable games from the mound of dirt in the center of the diamond that defines the infield. Whiteville fans can add Wolfpack senior Jacob Allgood...
NBAu92slc.com

JAZZ VS CLIPPERS ROUND 2 | GAME 1

We’ve made it, its Round 2 Game 1 of the Jazz vs Clippers series. My anxiety while watching this game was through the roof! The Jazz in the first half just could not find a nice rhythm, at all! But, Mitchell came out of halftime with FIRE in his eyes dropping 45 pts, 3 rebounds and 5 assist. Donovan did what we needed to be done which was LEAD his team during their dark times and finish. Rudy Gobert had a last minute block that sealed the game.
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic wins First Round Tournament Game at Creston

(Atlantic) After a four-hour rain delay, #7 Atlantic defeated Washington 8-1 in the first round of the Creston Softball Tournament on Friday afternoon. The Trojans raced out to a quick start with four runs in the first inning. Alyssa Derby Olivia Engler, Caroline Pellett, and Jada Jensen each clubbed singles, and Malena Woodward belted a sacrifice fly. The Trojans scored two more runs in the second inning sparked by Olivia Engler’s two-RBI double. Atlantic plated another run in the third inning, and Derby sent one out of the park for a solo home run in the fourth inning to account for the Trojan’s eight runs.