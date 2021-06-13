Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lauren Burnham Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Arie Luyendyk Jr.

By Kaitlin Reilly
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeitere: "The Bachelor" Stars Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Welcome 1st Child. The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham just expanded their family by two. The couple, who fell in love on the ABC dating show in 2018, announced the news that Lauren had given birth to the pair's twins on Saturday, June 12.

www.eonline.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
E! News

E! News

91K+
Followers
27K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arie Luyendyk
Person
Arie Luyendyk Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#And Babies#Abc#Luyendyktwins#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ Daughter Bella Looks So Big: Photos!

It’s official, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass‘ daughter, Isabella “Bella” Evelyn, is one of the cutest babies in Bachelor Nation, and the photos are proof. Carly and Evan met during season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged during the finale. They wed the following year in June 2017, and their Mexico destination wedding was broadcast on the reality dating show. They welcomed their beautiful baby girl on February 15, 2018.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Bachelor Nation's Lauren Bushnell Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Chris Lane

Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Lauren Bushnell is officially a mom. The Bachelor alum announced to Instagram on Thursday, June 10 that she and husband Chris Lane welcomed a baby boy named Dutton Walker Lane on June 8. She shared pics of herself and Chris holding the little one, and the proud mom could be seen wearing a necklace that read "Dutton."
CelebritiesWUSA

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Share Daughter's Unique Name After Bringing Her Home from Hospital

Nice to meet you, Senna James Luyendyk! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham revealed the name of their baby girl on Sunday, a day after bringing her home from the hospital. The pair welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, on June 11, and while their son Lux came home soon after, their daughter was forced to stay behind in the hospital due to breathing issues. On Saturday, Luyendyk shared that his wife surprised him and brought their little girl home, and the following day, they revealed her name.
CelebritiesPopculture

Robin Williams' Son Zak and Wife Olivia June Welcome Baby Girl

Robin Williams' son Zak Williams is officially a father of two! The 38-year-old mental health advocate and entrepreneur and his wife, Olivia June, recently welcomed their second child. The couple shared the exciting news of their daughter Zola June’s birth on Instagram on Thursday, saying that they "are over the moon" with their bundle of joy.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
extratv

Whitney & Zach Bates Welcome Baby #4

Whitney, 27, and Zach Bates, 32, welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Jadon Carl Bates. Us Weekly reports the little guy was born June 7 at 5:15 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz. The couple told the magazine, “After months of waiting on this special day to...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

'Never Been Prouder': Bachelor Nation's Arie Luyendyk Jr., Wife Lauren Burnham Share First Glimpse Of Newborn Twins — See Adorable Snaps

Party of five! Bachelor Nation success story Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham debuted their newborn twins via Instagram on Monday, June 14. “Never been prouder of my wife than in this moment,” the proud papa captioned a series of snaps of his wife with the infants in the hospital. “She is the strongest woman I know and I’m lucky to be on this incredible journey with her. We are proud parents of a healthy boy and girl!”
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

The Bachelor's Vienna Girardi Is Pregnant 3 Years After Losing Twins

Bachelor Nation star Vienna Girardi announced she's expecting, which comes a little over three years after she opened up about suffering a pregnancy loss while she was carrying twin girls. The reality TV personality, who earned Jake Pavelka's final rose on the 14th season of the ABC dating series, took to Instagram to share the baby news.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Reality Star Josie Bates & Kelton Balka Welcome Baby #2

“Bringing Up Bates” star Josie Bates and Kelton Balka are parents again!. The pair welcomed a baby girl, who they named Hazel. On Tuesday, Josie told Us Weekly, “After so many months of dreaming about what it would be like as a family of four and anticipating our baby’s arrival, Kelton and I are absolutely thrilled to welcome our little baby girl, Hazel Sloane Balka, into the world.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Josie Bates and Kelton Balka Welcome 2nd Baby After Previous Miscarriage

Bringing Up Bates has gained a new mini member! Josie Bates gave birth to her and Kelton Balka’s second child on Monday, June 14. “After so many months of dreaming about what it would be like as a family of four and anticipating our baby’s arrival, Kelton and I are absolutely thrilled to welcome our little baby girl, Hazel Sloane Balka, into the world,” the couple exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 15. “This pregnancy was much more complex than our first due to complications we had from a previous miscarriage in August 2020, so we were a little nervous, but delivery went so smoothly thanks to Dr. Brabson’s incredible birthing team, our midwife, Laura, and the kind nurses at Tenova North Birthing Center. We are so thankful and relieved to have our precious baby girl healthy and here in our arms.”
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Nick Carter reveals baby daughter's name

Nick Carter has revealed his baby daughter is called Pearl. The Backstreet Boys star and his wife Lauren Kitt became proud parents for the third time to a little girl around a month ago, and the couple have now shared the sweet moniker they've given the newborn and shown a glimpse of her.