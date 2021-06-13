Bob Arum: “Eddie Hearn Was The Guy Who Screwed Everything Up.”

Cancel
Cover picture for the article“Eddie Hearn has diarrhea of the mouth,” Bob Arum tells Fight Hype. “He can’t stop talking and he doesn’t think.” Arum is responding to Eddie Hearn essentially blaming him in large part for the highly anticipated heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua falling through. The two fighters, who are represented by Hearn and Arum respectively, were supposed to meet in Saudi Arabia this August, with the winner of the bout being declared the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. An American arbitrator subsequently ruled, however, that Fury would have to have a third fight with former WBC heavyweight titlist Deontay Wilder by September.

