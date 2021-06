YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul sent Father’s Day wishes to his five “sons”, including Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, and Kamaru Usman. Sunday was Father’s Day and Paul took to his social media to wish several UFC fighters all the best, only he trolled them hard. The YouTuber sensation Paul posted a collage of photos that included Usman getting choked out by Jose Caceres (with Paul photoshopped into the picture), McGregor sleeping after Dustin Poirier knocked him out at UFC 257, Daniel Cormier crying after Jon Jones knocked him out, Ben Askren just before Paul dropped him, and then Tyron Woodly, who Paul will be fighting next. Check it out below.