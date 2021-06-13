Cancel
Finding a Way in the World with Sable’s New Trailer

By James Cunningham on June 12, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe thing about the world is that there’s a lot of it, and this is as true for an alien civilization as it is for Earth. Sable is a young woman on a rite of passage, the Gliding, which is basically a trip that goes wherever she feels is necessary, exploring and coming to a better understanding of the world she was born into. Ancient ruins and fallen spaceships dot the desert landscape, and it’s your choice as to whether Sable stops and explores or passes on by. Really, though, what’s the point of adventuring out into the world if you’re just going to ignore the hulking debris of a starship, especially when there might be parts to improve the hoverbike inside, or the ruins holding clues as to the origin of one’s people? There’s no rush here, after all, no ticking clock pushing Sable forward, so she might as well explore every square inch of the land she calls home while learning its history and helping the people she meets along the way. Plus the fine-line styling makes every scene feel like playing a page of a European comic heavily influenced by Moebius.

Japanese Breakfast
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV SeriesCollider

'Monsters at Work' Trailer Teases a New World of Laughter on Disney+

It’s time to go back to Monsters Inc., as Monsters At Work has dropped a new trailer, as well as a new official premiere date. Billy Crystal and John Goodman are back and this time, they’re trying to make children laugh in order to fuel the city. Mike and Sulley are in charge and when Tylor (Ben Feldman) comes to scare kids, he’s brought into this new world of laughter.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Sable Looks Stunning In Brand New Gameplay Trailer

Today, during Day 2 of the Guerrilla Collective Show Live broadcast, North London-based developer Shedworks pulled back the curtain on their upcoming artistic exploratory indie experience: Sable. The open-world adventure game is planned to release for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on September 23, 2021. And it will...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Open-World Adventure ‘Sable’ Gets Release Date

Raw Fury announced that the Shedworks-developed open-world adventure Sable, coming to Xbox Series X and PC on September 23, 2021. More will be revealed during Tibecha’s Game Festival taking place on June 11. During gameplay, players can customize their bikes to traverse the world in style. Furthermore, exploration has been...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Here’s 13 Minutes of Hoverbike Riding, Ruin Exploring Sable Gameplay

Feel like roaming the desert on a hoverbike? Then check out this chunk of Sable gameplay. As part of IGN’s Summer of Gaming, the creators of Sable have revealed thirteen minutes of in-game footage, showing how the titular character acquires her hoverbike. The game is currently in alpha but, even at this early stage, you can get a good idea of what the game’s about. Though we do wonder what MGM will make of the the game’s use of a Stargate style device.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

OlliOlli World's Sharp Style Stuns in E3 2021 Trailer

The announcement of OlliOlli World, and its surprising art selection, stunned us earlier in the year. Now we’ve wrapped our heads around the arcade skateboarding sim’s looks, we’re able to appreciate this trailer much better. There’s nothing really new here: the clip offers a closer look at Radlandia, the fictional world in which you’ll be finding sick lines and chaining crazy combos.
Video GamesStereogum

Japanese Breakfast Soundtracks Trailer For Video Game Sable With New Song “Better The Mask”

Japanese Breakfast mastermind Michelle Zauner has a lot going on these days. The new album Jubilee just came out. The much-acclaimed memoir Crying In H Mart also just came out, and now it’s being adapted into a movie, which Zauner will soundtrack. Before that, though, Zauner will soundtrack a new open-world exploration game called Sable. Today, the trailer for the game has come out, and that trailer has a new Japanese Breakfast song in it.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Sable’s Release Date Revealed Alongside Japanese Breakfast Performance

One of the most anticipated open-world games for many hasn’t necessary been some triple-A title, but rather Sable, from Raw Fury and developers Shedworks. The stylish desert landscapes, Moebius-esque style, and smooth action as you glide around just seemed to create for a nice and chill game that encourages exploration. And of course, there’s the soundtrack provided by Michelle Zauner, best known for performing (solo or otherwise) as the indie rock/pop act Japanese Breakfast. And during Summer Game Fest’s Kickoff Live! event, Japanese Breakfast (hot of the heels of their critically-acclaimed album Jubilee) not only showed up for a performance of “Glider” from Sable’s soundtrack (which you can see below) but there was also a surprise after it.
Behind Viral VideosAnimation Magazine

Annecy: Netflix Kids & Family Animation Unbridles ‘Centaurworld’ Trailer; New Images for ‘Karma’s World,’ ‘Back to the Outback’ & ‘Vivo’

Netflix got its jam-packed Annecy Festival (www.annecy.org) schedule started in style today with its Kids & Family Animation Studio Focus, presenting a series of conversations with creators and new material debuts for a quartet of diverse and buzzy projects. The session was hosted by James Baxter, the studio’s head of character animation whos storied career has spanned beloved titles from Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King to The Prince of Egypt, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda and many more — most recently, Wolfwalkers and Klaus.
Video GamesNME

‘World War Z: Aftermath’ gets a new zombie-filled trailer

A brand new trailer for zombie-shooter World War Z: Aftermath was released during IGN’s Summer of Games expo last week. Set in the same universe as the film, the previous World War Z game was a third-person shooter that drew inspiration from the original 2006 novel. Released in 2019 for the PS4, Xbox One and PC, it went on to sell over 3million copies with a Nintendo Switch port on the way.
TV SeriesPolygon

Loki’s first episode finds a startling new way to create sympathy for the devil

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans love watching Loki get spanked. The self-proclaimed God of Mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston over six Marvel movies and now in the new series Loki, is treacherous and dangerous. But he’s also arrogant in a particularly smug and needling way that makes it satisfying to watch him get slapped down. Anything that takes the smirk and smarm out of him for a minute or two can be satisfying. From the ecstatic fan reaction when Hulk rag-dolls him in The Avengers (“Puny god.”) to the hilarious sequence where Doctor Strange utterly dominates him in Thor: Ragnarok (“I have been falling for 30 minutes!”), there’s a lot of over-the-top comic Loki-abuse in the MCU.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Check Out Back 4 Blood’s New Trailer and Find Out How to Get in on the Beta

Back 4 Blood’s new trailer is here but, even better, you can get your hands on the game’s beta a week early. Back 4 Blood, the spiritual sequel to Left 4 Dead, was originally going to be out this month but was pushed back to October. That’s the bad news. The good news is that there’s a new trailer out and developers Turtle Rock (who also created Left 4 Dead) have given us a date for the zombie shooter’s beta.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Free Guy’ New Trailer Finds Ryan Reynolds Channeling His Inner Hero

The new trailer for Twentieth Century Studios’ Free Guy finds Ryan Reynolds starring as a background video game character who leaps into the spotlight after learning he’s not actually a living, breathing human. Reynolds tosses out one-liners while taking over the game and catapulting himself into the role of the story’s hero.
Video GamesCollider

'Sable' Demo Offers a Chance to Soar in a Truly Adventurous Open-World Experience | Review

Editor's Note: The following demo review opportunity came courtesy of Tribeca Games. This title and other worthy competitors are vying for awards in the first-ever games category at the long-running festival. Please keep in mind that these reviews are based on demos, all of which vary in length from 20 minutes to an hour, and are not necessarily fully representative of the final, finished game. Our intent is to give you a sense of what makes these games unique, how well the games executed the developers' vision, and to put them on your radar before everyone you know is playing them.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Marvel Future Revolution Gets New Trailer Showing Star-Lord’s Costumes

Marvel released another brand new trailer of the upcoming “AAA” open-world mobile game Marvel Future Revolution developed by Netmarble. The trailer is, as usual, very brief, but it provides a look at one of the game’s most publicized features, which is character customization. Here we take a look at the costumes Star-Lord can wear and some of the color variations.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

B.ARK launches for Switch in July, new trailer

B.ARK, Tic Toc Games’ animal adventure retro shoot ’em up that was first unveiled last year, has received a final release date. Announced today is that the title will be making its way to Switch on July 29. Here’s an overview of B.ARK as well as a new trailer:. Join...