Class of 2021: Valedictorians and salutatorians at local private schools

Family, friends, and staff, I would like to thank you all for coming tonight in support of the Class of 2021. My name is Kalysta Conley and I am honored to be one of your valedictorians this year. The past four years have been unforgettable to say the least. It may be cliché, but time really did fly by. It feels like just months ago that we were sitting here listening to Mr. Stafford’s welcome speech for the first time, and now here we are listening to one of his speeches for the last time. I hope that years from now, when we look back at our high school experience, we can remember all of the fun memories that were made. Today, however, I know that we all are thinking about our future just as much as our history. John A. Shedd once wrote, “A ship in harbor is safe, but that is not what ships are built for.” I know that it can be easy to be the ship that sits at harbor, choosing to go with the safer path. To the class of 2021, I would like to challenge you all to live your life to the fullest. Let us set sail for the future, without fear of failure but rather filled with excitement for what is to come. We are told in Proverbs 3:6 to “Seek his will in all you do, and he will show you which path to take.” I can’t wait to see what each of us accomplish, and I know that no matter our path we will all make the most of it. Thank you.