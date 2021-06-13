Cancel
Class of 2021: Valedictorians and salutatorians at local private schools

greensboro.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following students were named valedictorians or salutatorians at their private schools. Students graduated in May or June. Valedictorian Jack Foley will study biology-pre-medicine at UNC-Chapel Hill. Salutatorian Joey Clampett will study environmental science and biology at UNC-Chapel Hill. Graduating class: 93. Caldwell Academy. Valedictorian Gabby Black will study exercise...

greensboro.com
#Private Schools#Salutatorians#Valedictorian#N C State University#Unc Chapel Hill#Caldwell Academy#N C State#Unc Wilmington#Gtcc#Chase Spencer#Navy#Cadet Maj#Corps Of Cadets#Indian#Vandalia Christian School#Liberty University#Duke University
