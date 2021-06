Allyson Felix has qualified for her fifth Olympic Games, where she will take aim at becoming the second most decorated track and field athlete in Olympic history. Felix qualified for next month’s Olympics in Tokyo by finishing second in the 400-meter finals at the Olympic trials, with a time of 50.02 seconds. Felix, who started on the outside in lane eight, was in fourth place rounding the curve into the final homestretch, but caught two competitors to book her plane ticket to Tokyo. The crowd at Hayward Field gave her a standing ovation.