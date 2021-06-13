“Shrug” By Lunar Vacation

Yes, the Grizzly Bear & Wolf Center was a great success. The displays were generous/spacious. Megan loves wolves, and there were 2 groups. Bears. and river otters. And a few raptors. Then we had a fantastic lunch of barbecued brisket and pork ribs. Interesting sides. The line to get into the Park must have been over an hour – we had to take little side roads to get to the Center. Very very hot at around 87 degrees! We came home and did karaoke! Heather and Dario had brought lots of fun things like that. We have some crazy videos to save for the time Megan and Andrew get serious boy/girlfriend if we want to torment them 😊