“Shrug” By Lunar Vacation
Atlanta-based band Lunar Scales, recently shared their new single “Shrug.” The group recently announced their signing to Keeled Scales (Buck Meek). Songwriter Grace Repasky shares, “I look back now and realise that this song was a pivotal moment in delving into self-identity and ultimately identifying as a non-binary person. The more I tried to fit into a box, the more I felt out of place. Reconstructing thinking patterns and unlearning a binary outlook is a lifelong journey, and I think ‘Shrug’ is a documented beginning for me.”northerntransmissions.com