NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Paul George Speaks After Win

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 10 days ago

Paul George had 31 points on Saturday night in Los Angeles against the Utah Jazz, and the Clippers secured their first victory of the series to make it 2-1.

After the game, George spoke to Lisa Salters on ABC.

"They lit a fire under us," George said to Salters. "We had to come out and protect our home-court the way Dallas came here and had it their way with us we knew we had to come here and protect this home-court."

The whole clip can be watched here.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

