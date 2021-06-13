Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs Jazz Clippers: Tyronn Lue Speaks After Win

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 10 days ago

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 132-106 on Friday, and after the game head coach, Tyronn Lue spoke to reporters.

"They've been doing it for us all year, and that's what we need from those guys every night, and they understand that, and they did it for us tonight," Lue said of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George post-game.

The full clip can be watched here.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
157
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Paul George
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Tyronn Lue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#Nba Draft#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Utah Jazz#The Indiana Pacers#The Washington Wizards#Espn#The Nba Draft#Wooden Award#Bleacher#Nba Mock Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks After Bucks Beat Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3, 86-83, and have made the series 2-1. After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 33 points, spoke to ESPN's Lisa Salters. "We've gotta keep playing good basketball," Antetokounmpo said post-game to ESPN. "We've gotta trust one another, we've gotta stay...
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs 2021: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combine for 65 as Clippers blowout Jazz for crucial Game 3 win

For the second straight series, the LA Clippers hit back after going down 2-0, cruising to a comfortable 132-96 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 3. Behind big games from their superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George - a combined 65 points - the Los Angeles franchise won Game 3 despite the Jazz knocking down 19 3-pointers and finishing with six players with at least nine points.
NBARedlands Daily Facts

Clippers vs. Jazz live updates: Game 2 of NBA second-round playoff series

Kawhi Leonard and the fourth-seeded Clippers will look to even their second-round playoff series against the Western Conference’s top-seeded Utah Jazz tonight at Vivint Arena. All-Star Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 45 points in their Game 1 victory on Tuesday. Leonard paced the Clippers with 23 points while fellow...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Suns-Nuggets: Twitter Reacts to First Half

The Denver Nuggets will want to play with more of a sense of urgency in the second half of Game 4 on Sunday night, as they face a possible sweep in the game. The Suns lead 63-55, and the Nuggets have just one half to save their season. Devin Booker...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs 76ers-Hawks: Joel Embiid Injury Status For Game 4

The Philadelphia 76ers have a 2-1 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks heading into Monday's Game 4 contest in Atlanta. Joel Embiid has been listed as questionable for every game in the series. On Monday, the All-Star center is once again listed as questionable, and his status can be seen...