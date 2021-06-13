Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

Honolulu city prosecutor faces mounting pressure to release transcripts from Iremamber Sykap proceedings

KITV.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElected officials and attorneys are calling for the transcripts from a grand jury proceeding on the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap. Jurors decided on Wednesday not to indict the three officers involved in the incident. Honolulu attorney Tae Kim said getting officials to publicize the transcripts is a lofty...

www.kitv.com
View All 30 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Government
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Wahiawa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyNY Daily News

3 Honolulu cops charged in killing of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap

Three Honolulu police officers have been charged in the April 5 shooting of Iremamber Skyap. In a press release, lead Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm announced that Officer Geoffrey H.L. Them, 42 was charged with murder, and Zackary K. Ah Nee, 26, and Christopher Fredeluces, 40, were charged with attempted murder.
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

3 Honolulu police officers charged in fatal shooting of Iremamber Sykap

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Prosecuting Attorney announced murder charges Tuesday against three Honolulu Police Officers involved in the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap. Geoffrey Thom, 42, was charged with one count of second-degree murder. He is a five-year veteran of the force. Officers Zackary Ah Nee, 26, and Christopher...
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

Sykap brother slated to be in court

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The brother of teen Iremamber Sykap that was shot and killed by officers over two months ago is slated to make an appearance in court Monday. 18-year-old Mark Sykap will appear before a judge after being accused of robbing a woman on Kalakaua Avenue on April 24.
Quincy, WAgrandcoulee.com

Killer's release sickens prosecutor

I am passing along an extremely disappointing decision from the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board (ISRB), involving a matter I recently handled. In 1997, Adam Betancourt, then almost 17, along with another juvenile shot and killed an 89- and 88-year-old Quincy couple. The case eerily reminds me of Truman Capote’s movie “In Cold Blood.” Betancourt and co-defendant Donald Lambert killed Homer and Vada Smithson, who had just celebrated their 70-year wedding anniversary. Betancourt and Lambert broke into the Smithson house and began shooting the couple, who were sleeping in their bed. After running out of bullets, Betancourt and Lambert ran back outside to reload their guns. Mrs. Smithson, who was shot multiple times, somehow managed to get out of bed to make it to the kitchen to call her son for help. Betancourt and Lambert re-entered the house and gunned down Mrs. Smithson as she was on the phone with her son, pleading for her life.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Micronesian ambassador hopes Iremamber Sykap killing elicits less violence

The ambassador of the Federated States of Micronesia to the United States hopes recent conversations with the Honolulu Police Department following the shooting death of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap lead to fewer violent confrontations with officers and a deeper understanding of his people’s unique culture. Read more. Mahalo for reading the...
Laurel County, KYsam1039.com

Laurel Man Facing Federal Murder Charge To Be Released From Jail

A Laurel County man indicted on a federal murder charge after being pardoned by former governor Matt Bevin is being released from jail. A judge ruled Patrick Baker can remain on house arrest until his trial date in August. He was to be released Wednesday. Conditions of his release include giving up his gun and wearing a tracking device. Baker was convicted of manslaughter in the 2014 death of Donald Mills. He was later pardoned in Bevin’s final days as governor in 2019. Baker was arrested on the federal charge at the end of May.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Cabrera faces months in jail awaiting trial - prosecutor

Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera is to face additional charges of domestic violence that could keep him in jail for several months while he awaits trial, his lawyer and the prosecutor in the case said on Wednesday. Cabrera was extradited to Argentina earlier this week to face domestic violence charges brought...
Oneida County, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Dave Gordon Faces Damages, Skips Out on Proceedings

Former political candidate Dave Gordon is facing a hearing to determine damages he caused, according to a state judge, through slanderous comments made about a former staff member of Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. Gordon lost a request last week to subpoena WIBX's Bill Keeler and Jim Rondenelli, plus several...
Broward County, FLcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaicans Arrested in Broward County Linked to Criminal Activity

Jamaican authorities say that the majority of migrants who arrived illegally in South Florida on a boat last Thursday are linked to criminal activities in Jamaica. Broward County and U.S. Border Patrol authorities detained 14 migrants, including Jamaicans, who were traveling in a boat that came ashore. WPLG-TV reported the migrants were coming from Jamaica and had first traveled to The Bahamas.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Federal Circuit to Resume In-Person Oral Arguments in August

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will resume in-person arguments at the end of August, after more than a year of pandemic-related remote hearings. The court quickly pivoted to telephone arguments for its April 2020 sitting when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down much of the country. The...
Congress & CourtsBillings Gazette

Lawmakers abandon investigative subpoenas for judges' records

A GOP-led legislative committee investigating the judicial branch has withdrawn its embattled subpoenas for Montana Supreme Court records, a spokesperson said late Tuesday. Sen. Greg Hertz, a Polson Republican chairing the investigative committee, said in an emailed statement the decision to pull back the subpoenas came after consultation with the state Department of Justice. That Republican-led agency has represented the committee during the escalating confrontation with the judiciary over claims of improper use of state resources, lobbying efforts by judges and failure to retain public records.
CelebritiesPosted by
News Talk 1490

Former No Limit Rapper Paroled After 20 Years In Prison

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Noted for good conduct, expanding his vocational training and mentoring other inmates, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee has granted parole to McKinley Phipps Jr., the former No Limit rapper who performed under the name “Mac” during his days in the free world.