Honolulu city prosecutor faces mounting pressure to release transcripts from Iremamber Sykap proceedings

I am passing along an extremely disappointing decision from the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board (ISRB), involving a matter I recently handled. In 1997, Adam Betancourt, then almost 17, along with another juvenile shot and killed an 89- and 88-year-old Quincy couple. The case eerily reminds me of Truman Capote’s movie “In Cold Blood.” Betancourt and co-defendant Donald Lambert killed Homer and Vada Smithson, who had just celebrated their 70-year wedding anniversary. Betancourt and Lambert broke into the Smithson house and began shooting the couple, who were sleeping in their bed. After running out of bullets, Betancourt and Lambert ran back outside to reload their guns. Mrs. Smithson, who was shot multiple times, somehow managed to get out of bed to make it to the kitchen to call her son for help. Betancourt and Lambert re-entered the house and gunned down Mrs. Smithson as she was on the phone with her son, pleading for her life.