Pacers Look Back on The Season of Oshae Brissett
The Indiana Pacers looked back on the season of Oshae Brissett on Saturday, and the highlights of his season can be seen in a Tweet below from the Pacers.
Brissett averaged 10.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game on the season.
"I love it here," Brissett said via the Pacers. "The fans have shown great support, I just want to win and do my best, give my best, to the city and the team."
The full interview can be seen below from the Pacers' Twitter account.
