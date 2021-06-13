Cancel
Photography exhibit looks at current news events that have impacted the era

By Kathaleen Roberts
ABQJournal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a time ravaged by a pandemic, an insurrection and police killings of Black citizens, Monroe Gallery of Photography will show a series capturing it all. For 20 years, the gallery has hung mainly historic photographs by such legends as Margaret Bourke-White, Harry Benson and Tony Vaccaro, although it has long included current work in its group shows. Past exhibits have paired Black Lives Matter images with photographs of the 1964 Selma March.

www.abqjournal.com
