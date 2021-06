A Brooklyn Nets security guard has been suspended for the remainder of the team’s series against the Milwaukee Bucks after shoving P.J. Tucker. Game 3 between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks is known for the unusually low final score of 86-83, Bruce Brown’s failed go-ahead shot attempt at the end of regulation and a heated exchange between Kevin Durant and P.J. Tucker. During the confrontation between the two players, a security guard shoved Tucker on the court, which caught the ire of the Bucks forward. Now, that individual will not be allowed near the court for the rest of the second round.