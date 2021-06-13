Cancel
Golf

GOLFS HARDEST GOLF GAME | ATTACK or DEFEND STRATEGY

By Top-Gear
ava360.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChallenges seem to be all the rage these days and the original Muppet Tour are doing what they do best with golfs hardest golf game. The guys don't do easy golf challenges, who will attack and who will defend in this one club challenge at Saunton Golf Club. How to play a par 4 with one golf club, this requires all different types of skills depending on which golf club you choose to play. You can learn all types of golf strategy especially using one golf club for all shots, where to place your golf ball to give you your highest percentage of success. Golf games on the course are great to do with mates and these type of fun golf challenges are great for improving your golf game too. Comment below which club you would pick for a one club challenge and who you think will win this Muppet challenge.

