GOLFS HARDEST GOLF GAME | ATTACK or DEFEND STRATEGY

Mark Crossfield and Coach Lockey are taking on their golf score dream Can we break 70 in golf and how can we play our best golf all the time. If you are trying to break 70, 80 , 90 or even 100 in golf you will have to make sure you are not making cheap golf mistakes and giving yourself the best chance to hit your lowest golf scores. The guys take on breaking 70 or breaking par in this fun golf match packed with golf stats from over millions of golf shots. Do not waste your time guessing what you need to do to improve your golf game and do not get lost in the many cliche golf videos that are around on this subject. Trying to play your best golf is a subject all golfers want better info on and Mark's series of breaking 70, 80, 90 and breaking 100 in golf offers so many great ideas that you can take to the golf course and your practice time to make sure you are not getting lost in your golf game.