Sam’s Club in Williamstown hosted a barbecue on June 4 to thank local first responders for their service during the pandemic. “First responders did a lot for us over COVID,” said Sam’s Club Manager Carlene Brown. “Whether it was the response to calls or what they did for the community, I felt it was very important to appreciate them. They do good work all the time and, even though it is their job, I wanted to do something special for them.”