Next chapter of the estate saga

This year finds us in a much different place than last. Instead of hunkering down for a chilly, lonely winter, we’re flinging aside our face masks and getting ready to return to the outside world. However, if you’re having friends over for the first time in more than a year, you might still need help vacuuming the living room carpet. Or maybe you’re styling your hair to appear in public for the first time in a loooong time and have forgotten how to do it! If that’s the case, we can help! We perused all of Amazon’s Prime Day deals to find the best ones for you, your kids, and your dusty corners and kitchen counters.