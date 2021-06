Chloé Dygert, Amber Neben, Ruth Winder, Coryn Rivera, and Leah Thomas were named to the US women’s road team for the Tokyo Olympic Games, while Lawson Craddock and Brandon McNulty will represent the men on the road. Of the 27 athletes named to fill 28 positions by the USA Cycling Selection Committee and coaching staff, Dygert is the only athlete crossing over two disciplines, as she will also fill a spot on the track in the team pursuit.