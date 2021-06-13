Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2 full fight video highlights from the UFC 263 main event above, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 took place June 12 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (21-1) and Marvin Vettori (17-5-1) battled for UFC gold in a rematch. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Catch more video highlights below.www.mmafighting.com