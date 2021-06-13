Cancel
Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2 full fight video highlights

By Bryan Tucker
MMA Fighting
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2 full fight video highlights from the UFC 263 main event above, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 took place June 12 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (21-1) and Marvin Vettori (17-5-1) battled for UFC gold in a rematch. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Catch more video highlights below.

www.mmafighting.com
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 263 live stream: Real-time results, updates, highlights, fight videos | ‘Adesanya vs Vettori 2’

UFC 263 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., June 12, 2021) with Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, locking horns with Marvin Vettori in a highly-anticipated rematch from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. In UFC 263’s co-main event, Flyweight roost ruler, Deiveson Figueiredo, tangles with Brandon Moreno in a rematch of the “Fight of the Year” in 2020. Last, and certainly not least, it’s a historic five-round, non-title Welterweight showdown when Leon Edwards welcomes back box office powerhouse, Nate Diaz, to the Octagon. It’s a championship double-dip with a Stockton kicker!
UFCthestatszone.com

MMA Preview – Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori 2 at UFC 263

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When is UFC 263? Sunday 13th June, 2021 - 01:00 start (UK) Where is UFC 263? Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona (US) Where can I...
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 263 reportedly sells 600,000 pay-per-views worldwide

UFC 263 featured a pair of title fights and the return of Nate Diaz and the result was approximately 600,000 pay-per-view buys for the card. According to the Sports Business Journal, the card headlined by middleweight champion Israel Adesanya as he defended his title against Marvin Vettori was another success for the UFC with around 500,000 of those buys coming domestically through ESPN+.
UFCthemanual.com

Everything You Need to Know About Israel Adesanya Before UFC 263

As the world’s largest mixed martial arts league, it’s no surprise that the Ultimate Fighting Championship boasts the best talent in the world of MMA — but, as with any sport, there are always going to be a few stars that shine brighter than the others. Nigerian fighter Israel Adesanya, reigning UFC Middleweight Champion, is one of those stars and a man that every fan of mixed martial arts should be familiar with. Here’s everything you need to know about “The Last Stylebender.”
UFCSherdog

UFC 263 Salaries: Adesanya ($500K), Vettori ($350K), Diaz ($250K) Top Event Payroll

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was the top earner at UFC 263, as he took home a disclosed payday of $500,000 for title defense in the evening’s main event. The Arizona Department of Gaming recently released salaries from the card, which took place on June 12 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. While win bonuses were initially redacted by the commission, those figures were later released.
UFCmmanews.com

UFC 263 Full Salaries Revealed: Israel Adesanya Leads The Pack

The salaries for UFC 263 have been revealed, and leading the way for all combatants on the card are the event’s headliners, Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. The UFC 263 salaries list was released by the Arizona Department of Gaming and obtained via MMA Junkie. The figures do not include pay-per-view percentage cuts and also do not include deductions, i.e. insurance and taxes.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 263 salaries: Adesanya takes home $500k guaranteed, Vettori $350k

In recent years the UFC has worked hard to keep more and more of their event finances under wraps. They’ve convinced state governments to exempt their pay data from public records laws, making what were once commonly reported payouts much much rarer to come by. However, through a recent Freedom...
UFCBloody Elbow

Report - UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 pulls estimated 600,000 PPV buys worldwide

Things have to be going pretty well for the UFC in 2021 when a 600,000 buy PPV clocks in as just the 4th highest selling card of the year to date. That’s the number quoted in the Sports Business Journal, who estimate that the UFC 263 fight card headlined by a rematch between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori pulled in as much as 500,000 buys in the North American ESPN+ market alone—with an estimated 100,000 buys coming from overseas, international PPV markets.
UFCmmanews.com

Adesanya Claps Back After Whittaker Implies He’s Overconfident

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has hit back at Robert Whittaker after the former champ claimed he isn’t as good as he thinks. “The Reaper” is expected to be the next challenger to Adesanya’s dominant 185-pound reign following Marvin Vettori’s failed attempt to capture the gold at UFC 263. But...
UFCMMAmania.com

Robert Whittaker says Israel Adesanya looked ‘average’ at UFC 263, proves he’s ‘not a God’

Robert Whittaker is feeling good about his chances against Israel Adesanya after watching “Stylebender” fight Marvin Vettori at UFC 263. Whittaker (23-5) is expected to challenge Adesanya (21-1) next for UFC’s Middleweight championship. Adesanya won the 185-pound crown after knocking out Whittaker at UFC 243 on Oct. 6, 2019, at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. “The Reaper” observed Adesanya’s title defense against Vettori at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on June 12, 2021, and Whittaker wasn’t thoroughly impressed.