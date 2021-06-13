Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Adesanya beats Vettori to defend title at UFC 263

By JOHN MARSHALL
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Israel Adesanya did not like the way his first fight against Marvin Vettori went despite winning in a split decision.

The crafty UFC middleweight star left no doubt in the rematch, pummeling Vettori with a flurry of kicks to the head and legs to defend his title.

Adesanya dominated Vettori at UFC 263 Saturday night, earning a unanimous decision to remain undefeated in the middleweight division.

“I’m still the king,” Adesanya said.

Adesanya (21-1) kept out of reach from Vettori’s powerful punches most of the night and used his feet effectively, keeping the Italian fighter off balance. The Nigeria-born New Zealander won 50-45 on all three judges’ scorecards in the third full-capacity UFC event.

Adesanya lost to light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in his last fight while trying to add a second title belt, but remains undefeated as a middleweight.

“Adesanya is unbelievable and he seems to be getting better,” UFC President Dana White said.

In the co-main event, flyweight Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) became the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history, using a rear naked choke in the third round in a rematch against Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1).

The two title fights in the desert were tainted with bad blood.

Adesanya and Vettori fought in Glendale three years ago, a split-decision win by Adesanya that left neither fighter satisfied.

Vettori believed he won, Adesanya thought it was too close and the buildup to the rematch was contentious, including an off-the-rails news conference Thursday.

Vettori (17-4-1), as he did in the first fight, had some success on the ground in the rematch after a couple of takedowns in front of a sold-out crowd. Adesanya wriggled free and was active with his feet, wearing out the Italian’s front leg while dodging most of his big punches.

Adesanya snaked out of another takedown in the fifth round and continued to work over Vettori with his feet to defend his title.

“Even when he stood up at the press conference, I sat down because I didn’t feel any threat,” Adesanya said.

Figueiredo and Moreno fought in December, a draw that kept the title belt in Figueiredo’s corner and denied Moreno’s bid to become the UFC’s first Mexican-born champion.

Like Adesanya and Vettori, the two flyweights verbally jabbed at each other in the fight’s lead-up, the intense Figueirdo doing his best to get under the skin of the happy-go-lucky Moreno.

Moreno, the No. 1 flyweight contender, went after the Brazilian from the start in the rematch, stunning him with a big shot in the first round. He reversed a takedown in the second round and forced Figueiredo to submit with a choke 2 1/2 minutes into the third, sending roars echoing off the rafters.

Figueiredo put the bad blood aside after the fight, hugging then picking up the emotional Moreno to the delight of the crowd.

“I can’t believe it,” Moreno said. “This moment is very special. I’m always trying to make jokes and play with everybody, but today was an emotional day for me. I started to cry because I felt it in the bottom of my heart. I worked so hard for that belt.”

Charismatic welterweight Nate Diaz — he lit up a joint at the pre-fight news conference — returned to the octagon after a nearly two-year absence and was a massive crowd favorite, yet a big underdog by the oddsmakers against third-ranked Leon Edwards.

Edwards (19-3) showed why early, leaving Diaz bloodied by opening a gash above his left eye — he previously cut it in training — and another on the side of his head in the first non-title, five-round fight in UFC history.

The 36-year-old from Stockton, California, still had plenty of fight — and showmanship — left in him, wobbling Edwards with a big left in the fifth to bring the crowd to their feet.

“He was sleepwalking,” said Diaz, who fired up another joint during his post-fight news conference.

The Englishman managed to evade Diaz (21-13) over the final minute and won by unanimous decision, putting himself in position for a possible title shot against Kamaru Usman.

“I feel the world knows what I deserve next,” Edwards said. “I deserve a world title shot next.”

Diaz, who hopes to fight again in a few months, invited everyone in the arena to his house for a party after the fight.

Light heavyweight Paul Craig opened the main card by dislocating Jamahal Hill’s arm in the first round, winning on a TKO when Hill couldn’t defend himself while being pummeled to the head.

White said Hill’s arm was put back in place after the fight and he had full range of motion.

Welterweight Belal Muhmmad followed with a unanimous decision over Demian Maia.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/Sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
257K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Marvin Vettori
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Demian Maia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Ap#Italian#New Zealander#Mexican#Figueirdo#Brazilian#Englishman#Tko
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Marvin Vettori blasts “fake” Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 263 rematch: “I get to beat his ass and get his belt”

Marvin Vettori blasted “fake” Israel Adesanya ahead of their UFC 263 rematch, saying he’s excited “to beat his ass and get his belt.”. Vettori and Adesanya meet on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 263 with Adesanya’s middleweight title on the line. Ahead of the fight, the two got into an altercation at the fighter hotel earlier this week. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Vettori shed more like on his run-in with Adesanya, explaining why the champ is “fake” for the cameras.
UFCthebodylockmma.com

UFC 263: Jan Blachowicz shares insight on Adesanya vs. Vettori rematch

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori are set to face each other again this weekend at UFC 263, but this time the UFC Middleweight Championship is on the line. Adesanya will defend his title this Saturday, June 12, in the main event of UFC 263 on ESPN+. Vettori, the #3 ranked middleweight contender has earned his shot at the title after an impressive climb through the 185-pound rankings that most recently involved wins against Jack Hermansson and Kevin Holland.
UFCclnsmedia.com

UFC 263 – Adesanya vs Vettori Winner Prediction Pick

Betonline.ag All Access previewed tonight’s UFC 263 fight between Israel Adesanya (-265) and Marvin Vettori (+225). Weldman is picking Adesanya, because Vettori can only win with a TKO, submission or take down, which Weldman hasn’t seen him being capable of doing throughout his career. He predicted an Adesanya knockout or TKO.
UFCSherdog

UFC 263 Salaries: Adesanya ($500K), Vettori ($350K), Diaz ($250K) Top Event Payroll

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was the top earner at UFC 263, as he took home a disclosed payday of $500,000 for title defense in the evening’s main event. The Arizona Department of Gaming recently released salaries from the card, which took place on June 12 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. While win bonuses were initially redacted by the commission, those figures were later released.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White unsure what to do with 'unbelievable' Nate Diaz after UFC 263 loss

PHOENIX – Dana White had high praise for Nate Diaz after his UFC 263 loss, but doesn’t know what comes next. Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) succumbed to defeat against Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) on Saturday with a unanimous decision loss on the card, which took place at Gila River Arena and aired on pay-per-view. The fan-favorite said he felt he won “in the real world,” despite clearly losing four of five rounds on the scorecards.
UFCBloody Elbow

Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz: When fighting safe isn’t safe

Leon Edwards has a problem. He is undeniably the most deserving contender in a division otherwise starved for fresh challengers. The last person to beat Edwards was the current champion, Kamaru Usman, and that was six years and nine (mostly) one-sided wins ago (plus a single one-sided no contest). It seems profoundly obvious that a rematch between the two men is in order.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori go ballistic at UFC 263 Press Conference

On Saturday, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will rematch no. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori in the UFC 263 main event in Glendale, Arizona. The two fought to a split decision in their first encounter with Adesanya getting the nod from the judges. During Thursday’s press conference leading up to Saturday’s event, Adesanya and Vettori engaged in a heated exchange filled with insults.
UFCmmanews.com

Kamaru Usman Dares Nate Diaz To Make A Move If He Wants To Fight

Kamaru Usman has responded to Nate Diaz’s latest tweet about how the UFC is matchmaking him. “The Nigerian Nightmare” Kamaru Usman has yet to meet his peer inside the Octagon, going unbeaten in the UFC and setting the longest winning streak in the history of the welterweight division. After nearly cleaning out the division, Usman has started to “lap” the field, meaning he has begun the process of defeating the same opponents twice due to a lack of fresh matchups.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White ‘Bans’ Nate Diaz From Huge Show

UFC President Dana White is known for a lot of things and being a fan of crossover MMA and boxing promotions is not one of them. He had previously prevented UFC legend Georges St-Pierre from fighting boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya at Triller Club due to the fact that St-Pierre is under contract with the UFC. Dana White’s crazy bet on Tyron Woodley also leaked recently.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Matt Brown interested in big fights with Nick or Nate Diaz following KO win at UFC Vegas 29: “I respect them”

Matt Brown is interested in a fight against Nick Diaz or Nate Diaz following his knockout win on Saturday night. Brown, who turned 40 earlier this year, managed to get himself back in the win column in Las Vegas with an absolutely monstrous knockout win over Dhiego Lima. Brown was able to get one over on father time and, in doing so, established that he’s still very much a viable threat in the UFC’s welterweight division.