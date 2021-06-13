Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 263 post-fight press conference video

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UFC 263 post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of the...

www.mmafighting.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Video#Of The Night#The Main Event#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Las Vegas, NVMMAmania.com

Video: Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder just can’t stop staring into each other’s eyes at press conference

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder engaged in what is possibly the longest face-off or staredown in combat sports history. Fury and Wilder squared off at a press conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday ahead of their trilogy boxing match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 24. It was a rather odd affair. Wilder opened the event by promising bloodshed before refusing to answer any questions. A shirtless Fury spent most of the presser exchanging barbs with Wilder’s new head coach, Malik Scott.
UFCmymmanews.com

UFC Betting Odds for Poirier v McGregor

It’s hard to be over-the-top about a fight this big. The upcoming third meeting between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor isn’t for another six weeks, scheduled to take place on July 10, but it is so big that it’s impossible to talk about it too soon. Check out the odds on this epic rematch here.
UFCMMA Fighting

‘UFC 263 Countdown’ video

The top two UFC 263 fights are the focus for ‘UFC 263 Countdown.’ Featured in the episode is a deeper look at the main event, a rematch between champ Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori, and a co-headliner title rematch between flyweight Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.
UFCMMAmania.com

Dana White UFC 263 press conference highlights: Adesanya vs Whittaker, Nate Diaz next fight and more

Dana White was in a talkative mood following a successful UFC 263 event in Glendale, Ariz., last night (Sat., June 12, 2021) that saw the company smash the Gila River Arena’s gate record with more than 17,000 fiesty fans in attendance. UFC’s president held court on every topic the assembled press corps could think to ask about (watch full video here), and rather than break this down into 50 articles we figured why not consolidate everything White had to say into one article. So let’s break this down point by point.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Charlo-Montiel press conference

Unbeaten WBC middleweight world champion Jermall Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) and challenger Juan Macías Montiel (22-4-1, 22 KOs) previewed their upcoming showdown during a virtual press conference Wednesday. They collide on SHOWTIME June 19 from the Toyota Center in Houston. “My record speaks for itself. I am all about the...
UFCBloody Elbow

Watch UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 press conference live stream

We are just two days away from UFC 263 in Glendale, Arizona and this figures to be one hell of a card. The main event is a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and familiar foe Marvin Vettori, while the co-main event sees flyweight champion Deiveon Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno run it back after their UFC 256 classic, which ended in a draw.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC 263 weigh-in video

At the UFC 263 weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Glendale, Ariz. are set to step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live weigh-in video, which can be seen above. In the main event, Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori can weigh no more than...
UFCthebodylockmma.com

UFC 263 Fight Card: Who is fighting this weekend?

UFC 263 is this Saturday, June 12, with a fight card that features two championship rematches. In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his belt against #3 ranked contender Marvin Vettori. Adesanya came out on top when the two fighters first clashed in 2018 but it was a closer fight than many anticipated. Vettori won the third and final round on all scorecards but two judges determined that Adesanya had done enough to win the first two rounds and therefore win via split decision.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 results and post-fight analysis

UFC 263 is all wrapped up and we came out of it with one title changing hands and another title remaining with the incumbent champion. We start with the main event, where Israel Adesanya took apart a game but way overmatched Marvin Vettori to remain the top dog at 185 lbs. Leg kicks were the story of this one, as Adesanya compromised the Italian’s lead leg right away and never let up. When Vettori did get takedowns Adesanya twice reversed him and on another occasion used the fence to return to his feet. It was a fairly comfortable day at the office for the champion, albeit not the most scintillating. The crowd, which booed damn near any inkling of wrestling or grappling virtually all night, was displeased with Vettori’s pursuit of the takedown but really it was his best chance at victory and Izzy largely shut it down. We even got some Adesanya clowning in the form of grabbing Marvin’s butt at the end of round four, feigning an eye poke injury, and mocking the futile takedowns late on.
UFCgranthshala.com

Nate Diaz smokes WEED at press conference just two days before Edwards fight

NATE DIAZ stole the show while smoking marijuana on stage in front of a raucous crowd at UFC 263’s pre-fight press conference in Arizona. The 36-year-old MMA legend hasn’t stepped into the cage in 19 months – since losing the BMF clash with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. Win £50,000!Play...
UFCmmanews.com

UFC 263 Press Conference Highlights & Faceoffs, Things Get Physical

Did you miss yesterday’s UFC 263 pre-fight press conference? Fret not because we come bearing highlights & faceoffs just for you!. At UFC 263, we will see two world title fights and a specialty five-round bout between Leon Edwards and the enigmatic Nate Diaz. The first of the two world title fights will feature rematch #1: flyweights Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno seeking to remove all doubt on who is the true king of the 125 lbs. weight class.
UFCava360.com

???? Adesanya & Vettori Face Off | UFC 263 Press Conference

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori have an intense staredown after the UFC 263 pre-fight press conference. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR. Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the digital subscription service of the UFC. Visit https://ufcfightpass.com/. To order UFC Pay-Per-Views on ESPN+,...
UFCPosted by
FanSided

UFC 263: Predicting the Fight of the Night

UFC 263: Predicting the Fight of the Night. UFC 263 is a loaded card, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya headlines this PPV when he looks to defend his championship against the No. 3 ranked UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori. Other exciting fights on this card include Brandon Moreno once again challenging flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a rematch from their late 2020 contest that was a fight of the year candidate. UFC 263 will also showcase the return of Nate Diaz as he faces Leon Edwards in an unprecedented five round fight.
UFCPosted by
SPORTbible

Nate Diaz Openly Starts Smoking Marijuana Midway Through UFC 263 Press Conference

Nate Diaz is a one-off as he showed by casually sparking up a blunt during the press conference for UFC 263 on the eve of his fight against Britain's Leon Edwards. The 36-year-old welterweight was taking advantage of local laws in Arizona, where the event is taking place and where marijuana is legal for recreational use. The UFC also announced a chance in their anti-doping policy at the start of this year and a positive test for cannabis is no longer considered a violation.
Combat SportsBoxing Insider

Fury-Wilder Press Conference Proves To Be A Strange Affair

Well, that was interesting. Things are almost guaranteed to get odd when WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder get within a hundred yards of each other. Perhaps no one, however, could have predicted exactly how strange Tuesday’s press conference to kick off the promotion of Fury-Wilder 3 would be. The bout, which is scheduled to go down on July 24th in Las Vegas, has come about courtesy of arbitration, but there is plenty of bad blood to be found between the two fighters – or at least there’s plenty of bad blood to be found on behalf of Wilder.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

UFC 263 Weigh-in Results and Video: Two Title Fights Officially Set

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Glendale, Arizona. UFC 263 takes place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. and features two world title rematches. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces Marvin Vettori a second time while featherweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno run it back in the co-main event.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Stevenson-Nakathila Final Press Conference

Shakur Stevenson doesn’t know much about Saturday’s opponent, Namibian puncher Jeremiah Nakathila, but don’t expect him to step off the gas. Stevenson (15-0, 8 KOs), a former WBO featherweight world champion, will battle Nakathila (21-1, 17 KOs) for the vacant WBO interim junior lightweight world title at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
UFCwopular.com

Ufc Fighter Marcelo Rojo Apologizes For Racist Posts; Dana White, Brandon Moreno Disapprove - Mma Fighting

UFC fighter Marcelo Rojo apologizes for racist posts; Dana White, Brandon Moreno disapprove MMA FightingUFC 263 Embedded: Vlog Series - Episode 6 UFC - Ultimate Fighting ChampionshipUFC 263 live blog: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 2 MMA FightingNate Diaz throws JOINT to crowd and offers Moreno a PUFF MMAWeekly.comUFC flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo wants bantamweight title shot with win over Brandon Moreno Bloody ElbowView Full Coverage on Google News.