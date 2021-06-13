Cancel
Presidential Election

The Observer view on Iran’s rigged presidential election

By Observer editorial
The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIran’s beleaguered voters do not have much of a choice in this Friday’s presidential election. The regime, dominated by the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a fiercely anti-western conservative, has cynically manipulated the contest to ensure that a like-minded hardliner, most probably Ebrahim Raisi, head of the judiciary, wins. While...

Related
Rajavi on Raisi Presidency

Rajavi on Raisi Presidency

Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi has released a statement to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the people’s demonstration against the regime in Tehran. This demonstration, held on June 20, 1981, saw over 500,000 Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) supporters take to the streets to protest the removal of their freedoms. Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini ordered his Revolutionary Guards to open fire on the protest.
Middle Eastmelodyinter.com

Saudi Arabia says it will judge Iran’s Raisi by ‘reality on the ground’

VIENNA, June 22 — Saudi Arabia will judge Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi’s government by “the reality on the ground”, the kingdom’s foreign minister said today, while adding that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say on foreign policy. Raisi, a hardline judge who secured an expected election victory...
Raisi's Presidency and Khamenei's Power Calculus

Raisi’s Presidency and Khamenei’s Power Calculus

To most Iranians, the thirteenth presidential election must have seemed like a rigged game. After a rigid selection process by the Guardian Council, which is responsible for the pre-selection, only 7 candidates remained out of 592 contenders. And of these, only one, the hardline cleric and chief of Judiciary Ebrahim Raisi, who was clearly preferred by the revolutionary leader Ali Khamenei, had a real chance of winning. And indeed Raisi, who is on both the EU and U.S. sanctions lists for human rights violations, was elected Iran's new president by a huge margin, receiving 62 percent of the vote. At the same time, electoral authorities recorded an all-time low voter turnout of 48 percent, the lowest since 1980, a major blow to the legitimacy and popularity of the regime, whose leaders since 1979 have placed great emphasis on their popular support as indicated by their turnout in parliamentary and presidential elections.
POTUSWashington Post

Iran’s election reveals a weakening but ruthless regime

IRAN’S PRESIDENTIAL election has revealed a regime that is concentrating around a core of ruthless ideologues even as its hold on the country is weakening. Ebrahim Raisi, the 60-year-old cleric who was proclaimed the winner of last Friday’s vote, is one of the Islamic republic’s most notorious killers: In 1988, he helped to engineer the execution of thousands of political prisoners. His emergence as a presidential candidate, and as a possible successor to his mentor, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, was made possible only by the exclusion of all other prominent candidates, including the reformists who have won several past elections.
Middle Eastworthynews.com

Ayatolloah’s protege wins Iran presidency in questionable election

(Worthy News) – Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million...
Presidential ElectionNewsbug.info

Israel criticizes hard-liner's victory in Iranian presidential vote

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel's prime minister on Sunday criticized Iran's election of hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi as the country's next president. "Raisi's election is, I would say, the last chance for the world powers to wake up before returning to the nuclear agreement, and to understand who they are doing business with. These guys are murderers, mass murderers," Iraeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told a Cabinet meeting on Sunday.
Middle Eastkosu.org

Judiciary Chief, Backed By Supreme Leader, Wins Iran Presidency

World leaders are sending congratulations to Iran's newly elected president, Ebrahim Raisi. As expected, Raisi won a four-candidate race in convincing fashion with the backing of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Raisi now has four years to try to turn Iran's depressed economy around. NPR's Peter Kenyon is in Tehran and joins us now. Hi, Peter.
Middle EastCNS News

Iranian Regime, Media Tout ‘Epic’ Election Despite Record-Low Turnout

(CNSNews.com) – Iran’s presidential election may have had the lowest turnout in the history of the Islamic republic but the regime and its media outlets are hailing “massive” and “epic” support by voters, characterizing it as a blow to Iran’s “enemies” led by the United States. “Your enthusiastic, epic turnout...
U.S. Politicsinvesting.com

U.S. says disagreements on key issues remain in Iran nuclear talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There are still disagreements on key issues between Iran and the world powers in talks to revive their 2015 nuclear deal, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday, adding that the final decision on the issue was up to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic instead of the newly elected president.