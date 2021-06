The EU is likely to shut off the flow of vital security and business data and “slow down” exports through Calais if there is a Brexit trade war, Boris Johnson is being warned.Brussels has multiple weapons it can deploy that would have “significant economic consequences” for the UK, if the conflict over Northern Ireland escalates, an expert is predicting.One is the “data adequacy” decision granted by Brussels – to the relief of businesses – but which is only temporary, said Jonathan Portes, of the UK in a Changing Europe think-tank.“The EU could legally withdraw that at any time –...