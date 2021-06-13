Cancel
Washington State

WA accelerates ban on single-use coffee cups in plastics blitz

By NewsFinale
newsfinale.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWF Australia welcomed the announcement. “We’re pleased to see WA raising its ambition and speeding up its timeline for tackling the most problematic plastics,” said the organisation’s plastics policy manager Kate Noble. “Australians discard about a billion coffee cups every year. This is a massive mountain of waste that most...

newsfinale.com
EnvironmentInhabitat.com

EU plastic ban to go into effect July 3

The European Union has put a ban on the sale of 10 types of single-use plastic products in an effort to slow plastic pollution. The ban, which comes to effect on July 3, will stop the sale of products that are commonly found on European shores, including plastic bottle caps, cutlery, straws, plastic foam food and beverage containers and more.
EnvironmentKentucky Standard

COLUMN: Let’s fix single-use plastics

My friend Simon told me, “I’ve decided to stop complaining!” He said it had changed his life, for the better! We were headed to a four-day bluegrass festival in Wisconsin and I was curious to see how this would play out. On the morning of day three, Simon appeared to complain, just a tiny bit.
EnvironmentTravel Weekly

Travel and tourism report outlines action to eradicate single use plastic

A new initiative aims to stamp out the use of single use plastic across the travel and tourism sectors. A joint report published by the World Travel & Tourism Council and the United Nations Environment Programme is a first step to mapping single-use plastic, identifying hotspots for environmental leakages, and providing practical and strategic recommendations for businesses and policymakers.
Beauty & Fashionhiconsumption.com

Support The Ocean With This Shinola Watch Made From Single-Use Plastics

With the environment’s future having finally become an issue of mainstream importance, manufacturers across all industries are beginning to implement ambitious sustainability initiatives as a means to slow our pollution of the planet. In the horological world, this has led to the creation of innovative timepieces made with recycled materials. Just take Shinola’s latest watch, for instance.
Environmentsouthasiamonitor.org

Sri Lanka bans single-use polythene and plastic products

The Sri Lankan government will add several one-off use plastic and polythene products to the list of banned plastics and polyphones considered harmful to the environment and even to human health. Straws and stirrers, spoons, forks, knives, including yogurt spoons, shopping, and small grocery bags made of plastic or polythene, plastic string hopper trays, packing of incense sticks and wicks using polythene material, plastic garlands, and plastic cups will be added to the list.
Washington Stateoceana.org

Washington State Bans Polystyrene Foam, Limits Ocean-Polluting Single-Use Plastic at Restaurants

U.S. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law that limits the use of unnecessary single-use plastic across the state, following campaigning by Oceana and our allies in the Pacific Northwest. The new law bans the manufacture, sale, and distribution of certain expanded polystyrene foam products, including foodware, packing peanuts, and foam coolers. It also requires dining establishments to only provide single-use plastic utensils, straws, cold-beverage cup lids, and condiment packaging if requested by customers. Finally, the law establishes post-consumer recycled-content standards for plastic beverage bottles, personal care products, home cleaning products, and trash bags. Many of the items this law limits or bans are unlikely to be recycled and often make their way into our oceans, where they can harm marine life and ecosystems. Washington is now the first state on the West Coast and the seventh in the country to ban polystyrene foam food containers, as well as the first state to ban foam plastic coolers.
Advocacytravelradar.aero

Icelandair’s Strategy to Reduce Single-Use Plastic By 20 Tons a Year

Icelandair has revealed this week its plans to greatly reduce the use of single-use plastics onboard its aircraft. The airline’s decision to minimalise the use of bottled water on its flights is expected to reduce plastic by up to 20 tons per year. Green Aviation: Airline Eco-Responsibilities. Protecting the environment...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Scientists convert used plastic bottles into vanilla flavouring

Plastic bottles have been converted into vanilla flavouring using genetically engineered bacteria, the first time a valuable chemical has been brewed from waste plastic. Upcycling plastic bottles into more lucrative materials could make the recycling process far more attractive and effective. Currently plastics lose about 95% of their value as a material after a single use. Encouraging better collection and use of such waste is key to tackling the global plastic pollution problem.
Environmentperuzi.xyz

NSW plastics ban to include straws, cutlery and microbeads

Lightweight bags, straws and cutlery will be included in a $356 million NSW government plan to further cull plastic from the waste stream. Green groups have welcomed the long-awaited move but say the government should not wait three years to review the use of other plastics including heavyweight grocery shopping bags and single-use plates and cups.
EnvironmentFood Navigator

Collaborate to accelerate a circular economy for plastics: CGF

There are times when the challenge of plastic waste seems so immense and so intractable that solutions feel difficult to find. More than 60 percent of plastics end up in a landfill or the natural environment. Millions of tonnes of plastic waste spill into the oceans every year, creating highly visible ecological devastation, a stark reminder that immediate action is needed.
Medical & Biotechsupplychaindive.com

Kimberly-Clark taps biotech supplier for alternative to single-use plastics

To secure a sourcing alternative to single-use plastics, Kimberly-Clark is using biotech RWDC Industries' biodegradable material for developing sustainable products, the CPG announced in a press release. The collaboration will provide Kimberly-Clark with RWDC's Solon, a material that is fully degradable in water, which the company plans to use to...
PoliticsTime Out Global

A huge variety of single-use plastics are set to be banned in NSW within 18 months

Plans to phase out the use of lightweight plastic bags in NSW by the start of 2022 have been common knowledge for more than a year now, but a state government strategy released on June 13 has revealed that many other forms of environmentally harmful single-use plastics are also set to be outlawed in NSW just 12 months later. Single-use plastics including straws, cutlery, polystyrene containers and stirrers, as well as other household products like cotton buds and toiletries containing plastic microbeads will be completely banned statewide by 2023.
Environmentpackagingimpressions.com

UPM Raflatac Helps Launch U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap to 2025

Launched in August 2020, The U.S. Plastics Pact is a consortium led by The Recycling Partnership and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s global Plastics Pact network, which unites a holistic ecosystem of cross-industry stakeholders behind a common vision and national strategy to address plastic waste at its source by 2025.