Chris Paul is making the many folks who were all too happy to prematurely pen his NBA eulogy look more foolish every time he steps on the court. Two years ago, when the Houston Rockets traded Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder, his four-year, $158 million contract was seen as one of the worst deals in the league. Two All-Star seasons, the most recent of which earned him a top-five MVP finish, have reshaped the perception, and now the question is whether Paul can secure another big-money contract at 36 years old.