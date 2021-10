Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent may have been confirmed by former UFC fighter Josh Thomson, who claimed that Nate Diaz will be taking on the YouTube sensation. Ever since Jake Paul scored a split-decision victory over Tyron Woodley to improve to 4-0, fans have been wondering who The Problem Child would be taking on next. Despite reports that he’d be duking it out with Tommy Fury, Paul has since said he’s looking at other adversaries.

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO