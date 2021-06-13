Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tonawanda, NY

Tony COLOSIMO

Buffalo News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLOSIMO - Tony Of South Carolina, formerly of Tonawanda, NY. Suddenly on December 12, 2020. Beloved son of Mario Colosimo, Margaret (Peg McCarthy) Colosimo and dear brother and best friend of Dominick Colosimo; predeceased by grandparents Jacqueline (Basehart)/Frank McCarthy/James McCarthy, Joseph and Antoinette Colosimo. Nephew of Kathy (McCarthy)/Randy Cicatello, Mary Ellen (McCarthy), Steve Barba, David McCarthy, "Aunt" Rae Dietsche, Ray and Joseph Colosimo. Beloved longtime friend of Jake Boyd and Lois Colon who always had Tony in their hearts. Special friend of Crystal and Matt of Portland, OR. Remembered by Professor Anthony Obradovich of Portland Community College who taught and mentored Tony. We know that Autism/Asperger Syndrome can be difficult to live with and we know the heartache Tony went through in his life. Tony tried his best to survive in a different type of world that we "neurotypicals'' live in. Tony is the purest, kindest, most caring, most lovable and intelligent person that we, as family, have ever been blessed to have in our lives. We will remember the countless memories of how proud he made us. We hope that even beyond this life on earth he will feel and remember all the love and memories our family has for him. We had a dream, babe. Good night and sleep tight. Up to the moon and back again... butterfly kisses and the kissing hand. Rest in Peace, dance with the angels. We Love and miss you… We would have never missed the dance with you. Condolences, please visit anthony-colosimo.forevermissed. com. Donations can be made to: autismgrownup.com Charlotte, NC.

buffalonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tonawanda, NY
City
Portland, NY
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Boyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colosimo Tony Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Autism
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

No jail time in 1st riot sentence; Oath Keeper pleads guilty

An Indiana woman on Wednesday became the first defendant to be sentenced in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and avoided time behind bars, while a member of the Oath Keepers extremist group pleaded guilty in a conspiracy case and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in a major step forward for the massive investigation.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Defying 'defund police' calls, Democrat Adams leads NYC mayor's race

June 23 (Reuters) - For months, as New York City faced a growing spate of shootings, mayoral candidate Eric Adams delivered the same line at one campaign event after another: "The prerequisite for prosperity is public safety." Adams' message, which included a vow to beef up subway patrols, appears to...
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Last Apple Daily newspaper edition sold out across Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Across Hong Kong, people lined up early Thursday to buy the last print edition of the last remaining pro-democracy newspaper. By 8:30 a.m., Apple Daily’s final edition of 1 million copies was sold out across most of the city’s newsstands. The newspaper said it would cease operations after police froze $2.3 million in assets, searched its office and arrested five top editors and executives last week, accusing them of foreign collusion to endanger national security — another sign Beijing is tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city.