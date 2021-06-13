Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Tonawanda, NY

Tony GARROW

Buffalo News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGARROW - Tony March 31, 2021. We are heartbroken tonight. It is with profound sadness that the North Tonawanda Professional Firefighters Local 1333 announce the Line of Duty Death of Firefighter Tony Garrow from job acquired cancer. Hired January 2, 1986, FF Garrow was assigned to Engine 7, Platoon 4. From there he would move to his longest tenured and best remembered position as Rescue 1 on Platoon 4. Tony was a Firefighters Firefighter, a true gentleman and class act. He could have run for any Union position and won easily, but he didn't. Instead he poured his heart into preparing meals for Union meetings and helping to chair the annual Firefighter's Ball, a behind the scenes guy. He could have become an Officer, but he didn't. He dedicated himself to perfecting his craft as a knowledgeable, "go to" Senior Firefighter that brought along younger guys and helped those who needed his guidance and expertise. He made those around him better. In July 2006, Tony was operating a hose line at a structure fire, when for a then unknown reason, he broke a rib. Follow up doctor appointments soon revealed a devastating diagnosis. Multiple myeloma. Blood cancer. A prognosis of 3-5 years to live. A forced medical retirement followed in 2007, causing Tony to have to leave the career he loved. In his off time, Tony was an Ironman Triathlete, running, swimming, and biking his way through various competitions throughout the country. He continued his training regimen even after his retirement, a true testament to his fighting spirit. Remember, Tony was told 3-5 years to live in 2006. It is now 2021. To put it bluntly, Tony kicked cancer's ass! Yes, over the years there were setbacks, more treatments, bone marrow transplants, BUT... Tony. Kept. Fighting. His example of tenacity, toughness and perseverance are traits that each person reading this should strive to achieve. Anthony is survived by his beloved wife of 19 years Diane Sardes. Firefighter Tony Garrow, Badge #45. We are better people because we had you in our lives. Godspeed Brother. Donations appreciated for Niagara Hospice.

buffalonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tonawanda, NY
City
North Tonawanda, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transplants#Swimming#Cancer#Platoon 4#Union#Niagara Hospice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Biking
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

No jail time in 1st riot sentence; Oath Keeper pleads guilty

An Indiana woman on Wednesday became the first defendant to be sentenced in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and avoided time behind bars, while a member of the Oath Keepers extremist group pleaded guilty in a conspiracy case and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in a major step forward for the massive investigation.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Defying 'defund police' calls, Democrat Adams leads NYC mayor's race

June 23 (Reuters) - For months, as New York City faced a growing spate of shootings, mayoral candidate Eric Adams delivered the same line at one campaign event after another: "The prerequisite for prosperity is public safety." Adams' message, which included a vow to beef up subway patrols, appears to...
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Last Apple Daily newspaper edition sold out across Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Across Hong Kong, people lined up early Thursday to buy the last print edition of the last remaining pro-democracy newspaper. By 8:30 a.m., Apple Daily’s final edition of 1 million copies was sold out across most of the city’s newsstands. The newspaper said it would cease operations after police froze $2.3 million in assets, searched its office and arrested five top editors and executives last week, accusing them of foreign collusion to endanger national security — another sign Beijing is tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city.