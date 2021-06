Simone Manuel qualified for the U.S. Olympic swim team for Tokyo in her last chance, winning the 50m freestyle on the final day of the Olympic Trials in Omaha. Manuel, who was diagnosed with overtraining syndrome in March and was out of the pool for three weeks, won the 50m free in 24.29 seconds. She prevailed by .01 over Abbey Weitzeil, who also made the team in the event.