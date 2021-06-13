Animal Shelter, SPCA Need Donations

Donations GREATLY Needed by the Shore SPCA. They really need bleach, dryer sheets, small and medium-size milk bones, soft dog treats like, puperonni & beggin’ strips. The cupboards are bare! The ESSPCA is open to the public and accept donations 8am-2:30pm Tuesday-Saturday. Or, if you prefer to have your donations delivered using Chewey, click on this chewy link: https://www.chewy.com/g/eastern-shore-spca_b71860823 to go directly to our wishlist to select items you wish to donate. Chewy will do the rest. THANK YOU for anything you can donate, it is greatly appreciated! It’s never been easier to give back!