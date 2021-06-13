Cancel
POTUS

Biden Pushes G-7 Allies To Take A Tougher Stance On China

KPCW
KPCW
 15 days ago
Leaders of the G-7 wrapped up their first in-person meeting in two years agreeing to work together to combat the coronavirus pandemic, confront climate change, and — in a win for President Biden — counter the rising influence of China. Biden has identified China as the top strategic challenge for...

www.kpcw.org
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
Person
Donald Trump
#South China#Geneva#Chinese#Nato#The White House#European#Trump#Russian#British#Australian#South African#French
Afghanistan
Beijing, CN
China
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
Japan
Germany
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CNN

Is a 'Cold War' really emerging between China and the US?

(CNN) — A new generation of US cold warriors just got some powerful validation. When Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about China in a New York Times interview in Paris, he offered one of the most revealing insights yet into the Biden administration's foreign policy. Blinken said that France and the US were "on the same page" on the need to defend the free world order as China gains influence. The alternative, he warned, would be no global order or a Chinese-led world order that would be "profoundly illiberal in nature."
Posted by
The Hill

Russia-China alignment strengthens dangerously while US alliances atrophy

Defined as a capacity and a record of projecting military force globally, there are today just three “Great Powers” and it is increasingly evident that two of them — China and Russia — are in close alignment with a common purpose of overthrowing the global ascendency of the United States. Sadly, America’s mishandling of its relations with Russia has made this outcome much more likely.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

EU Strategy and Russia | Opinion

Last week members of the European Union met to discuss their strategy on Russia. The EU eventually adopted a hard-line stance that was particularly advocated for by member states who share a border with Russia, despite unanticipated French and German efforts to derail the policy. While this new posture toward Russia is a step in the right direction, the EU is woefully unprepared to actually deal with Russian hybrid warfare. If European nations do not quickly shore up their capabilities, they will soon suffer grave consequences.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

The G-7 allies must respond to China with a focused development strategy

The Biden administration, working with Group of Seven (G-7) allies, is taking an aggressive approach with its response to China’s global development effort, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The G-7 has agreed on a global Build Back Better World (B3W) strategy. BRI is a challenge on a number of different fronts — economic, development, political and security — because it potentially positions China as the global development leader. It is further complicated by the pandemic, which has hit lower-income countries and middle-income countries particularly hard. As the White House has pointed out, there is a “$40+ trillion infrastructure need in the developing world,” which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. These nations do not have the resources to respond to the economic and health care devastation caused by the pandemic, making them more susceptible to China’s offer of assistance through BRI.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan, U.S. to hold long-stalled trade talks next week

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan and the United States will hold trade talks next week, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taipei said on Friday, resuming long-stalled discussions as Washington seeks to deepen its support for the Chinese-claimed island. The Trade and Investment Framework Agreement talks, or TIFA, stalled after former...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

China Says U.S. Blackmailing Them Into Cooperating With COVID Origins Probe

The Chinese government says it deplores attempts by the United States to "blackmail" it into cooperating with further COVID-19 origin-tracing efforts, after the top White House aide warned Beijing was risking "isolation in the international community." Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, told Fox News on Sunday that...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump: Biden's G-7 performance is 'a little bit frightening to watch'

Former President Donald Trump gave his successor a harsh review of his performance at his first G-7 summit. Trump described President Joe Biden's actions at the meeting of global leaders "a little bit frightening to watch, frankly." Trump and Biden have accused each other of not doing what's best for the country regarding diplomatic relations with Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Buoyed by Allied Summits, Biden Ready to Take on Putin

GENEVA (AP) — Fresh from supportive summits with allies, Joe Biden declared himself ready Tuesday to take on Russia’s Vladimir Putin in far more confrontational talks — a climactic finish to the most important week of meetings in his young presidency. Biden meets for his first talks as president with...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden’s ‘America Last’ G-7

The Biden administration proudly attended the Group of Seven summit with the message to other world leaders, “America is back.”. Yes, America is back – back to repeating the eight years spent under the Obama administration of leading from behind and putting American interests last. There were many fist bumps,...
PoliticsVoice of America

China Slams G-7 Statement Criticizing Human Rights Record

China has denounced the communique issued Sunday at the end of the G-7 summit that criticized Beijing over its human rights record. The G-7 statement called on China to “respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially in relation to Xinjiang, and those rights, freedoms and high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong enshrined in the Sino-British Joint Declaration," referring to the 1997 agreement that switched control of the financial hub from Britain to China.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China warns G-7: Days of 'small' groups ruling world are over

China on Sunday warned the Group of Seven (G-7) nations that the days of “small” groups of countries ruling the world are “long gone” as the coalition meets in England to discuss a range of issues, including Beijing's growing influence in the world. “The days when global decisions were dictated...
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Biden pressed on G-7 and China’s human rights violations against Uighurs

President Biden said Sunday that the G-7 has taken “plenty of action” against China’s human rights abuses against 1 million Uighurs in the country — even as China appeared not to head the message, warning the gathered leaders that the time of a “small” group of countries having authority over global decisions is “long gone.”
POTUSNPR

After The G-7 Summit, Biden Is Meeting With Allies At NATO's Summit

President Biden has made his way from England, where the G-7 leaders gathered this weekend, and is now in Brussels for a NATO summit. The G-7 meeting was the first one held in person in two years. It concluded with a traditional pact, this one a pledge to work together to combat the pandemic and climate change and a rising China. In a meeting with Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO summit, President Biden said the coalition was essential to America and praised the secretary-general for his leadership. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us now. Good morning, Tam.
WorldFrankfort Times

G-7 leaders agree on vaccines, China and taxing corporations

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations on Sunday pledged more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, vowed to help developing countries grow their economies while fighting climate change and agreed to challenge China’s “non-market economic practices” and call out Beijing for rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.