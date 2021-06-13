Cancel
Blindspotting review: TV series expands on the rich source material of 2018 film

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

Blindspotting expands on the same universe that captivated audiences two years ago. Adapted from the same-titled, critically praised 2018 film, which starred Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs as a parolee desperate to stay out of trouble with no help from his delinquent knucklehead buddy Miles (Rafael Casal), this new eight-episode series is a film-to-TV adaptation done right.

The series, written by Diggs and Casal and arriving on Starz Play today, confidently traces many of the same lines that were so carefully drawn in the film: social commentary and comedy, a theatre-studies feel and glossy production. This time, though, it’s not Diggs but Jasmine Cephas Jones’s Ashley (the girlfriend of Casal’s character) who is our window to this world.

Blindspotting wastes no time setting up its premise. The opening scene takes us Oakland, California, on New Year’s Eve, where fireworks are exploding overhead. Ready to celebrate, Ashley arrives home with two bottles of bubbly only to discover her boyfriend being shoved into the back of a police cruiser. With Miles in prison, Ashley and their young son Sean (Atticus Woodward) move into Miles’s childhood home with his mother Rainey (a believable Helen Hunt in a not-so-believable role) and his trash-talking sister Trish (Jaylen Barron). Drama ensues.

The series returns to the film’s anti-realist techniques, this time around with a greater emphasis on music. Sometimes it is understated: a pair of movers step in sync to jazz while hauling boxes into a van. Other times, camera movements and stylistic lighting frame all-out set pieces. It is impressive then that even these moments feel germane to Blindspotting ’s storytelling, not some appendage attached from some other genre.

Even when actors aren’t breaking the fourth wall to deliver performance poetry down the lens, the script feels buoyed along by the rhythms of spoken word. “We are liberated legs, we are well-ventilated coochie,” responds Trish when asked by her mum to put something over her skimpy bodysuit.

Blindspotting also picks up the serious conversations where its feature-length counterpart left them off. As a story about family and friendship, it is rooted in the real-world issues of a rapidly gentrifying Oakland. In episode two, Ashley (who works as a concierge – with a fake British accent – at the upscale Alcatraz hotel) is harangued by a haughty guest who asks her if she knows where to get drugs, telling her she looks like the type of person who would. Afterwards, Ashley goes upstairs to the woman’s hotel suite on a path of destruction, smashing up mirrors with a tennis racket while delivering poetic verses about the injustice of the fact her boyfriend is in prison for the same drugs that this woman can so freely demand in a public space. “I hate the rich,” she snarls.

It’s not easy to create a film-to-TV adaptation that doesn’t feel like a derivative cash-grab, but Blindspotting manages it. Across eight half-hour episodes, the series affords the screen time necessary for more characters, more songs, more dance, more nuance, more drama. When the material is good – as Blindspotting ’s consistently is – more time can only ever be a good thing.

TheWrap

‘Queen Bees’ Film Review: Ellen Burstyn Leads an All-Star Cast Determined to Elevate Meh Material

A love story set in a retirement home is a sweet premise, and when you stack the cast with greats like Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Jane Curtin, Ann-Margret, Christopher Lloyd, and Loretta DeVine, greatness is expected. But in director MIchael Lembeck’s “Queen Bees,” the overly simplistic nature of the script becomes both pragmatic and detrimental, never allowing any character the depth they are owed while providing just enough of a formulaic plot, one that asks nothing more than for you to enjoy the ensemble.
Moviesshondaland.com

Starz’s ‘Blindspotting’ Flips the Film’s Script to Focus on the Power of Female Fellowship

The 2018 dramedy Blindspotting, which had Hamilton alum Daveed Diggs and real-life buddy Rafael Casal navigating a perilous period in their real-life hometown of Oakland, was about a lot of things: a friendship between a Black man and a white guy, the magic of the Bay Area, and the strain gentrification had on their relationship. It was also, as the name implies, a meditation on blind spots, particularly the unconscious biases we can harbor toward people of color and even our allies.
Oakland, CADerrick

Will ‘Blindspotting’ put Oakland, Bay Area on the TV radar?

As TV-watching kids growing up in Oakland, California, Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs didn’t come across many shows that truly reflected their local experiences. And no, they don’t count the opening credits of “Full House,” or an occasional episode of “Nash Bridges.”. And while they give “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”...
Oakland, CASFGate

Rafael Casal: The Oakland-Set 'Blindspotting' Tv Show Is For The Whole Bay

2018 was a great year to see Oakland in movies. There was "Black Panther," with Oakland as part of the origin story of Erik Killmonger; there was "Sorry to Bother You," where Oakland was reimagined as a setting for science-fiction and magical realism. Then there was "Blindspotting", a decade-long labor of love written by and starring Bay Area natives (oh, and "Hamilton" Tony winner) Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, which gave audiences a small peek into the lives of Oakland natives coping with the impacts of gentrification, micro- and macro-aggressions, corrupt policing and crappy vegan food.
TV Seriestv-recaps-reviews.com

TV-Recaps-Reviews

TV Tonight - 'The Celebrity Dating Game' and 'The Republic of Sarah' Premiere; 'BBQ Brawl' Returns; & More!. Labels: All American , American Dad , Duncanville , Housebroken , In Treatment , Republic of Sarah , TV Tonight. Sunday, June 13, 2021. REVIEW: 'Batwoman' - Alice and Jacob Try to...
TV Seriesundertheradarmag.com

Blindspotting

Blindspotting, based off of the critically acclaimed 2018 film of the same name, is an entertaining and thought-provoking character study that feels light and deep at the same time. Set six months after the events of the film, the series follows Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), the long-time “ride or die”...
TV SeriesGazette

'Loki' is Disney+'s best new series yet | TV Review

Cast: Tom Hiddleston (“The Avengers”), Owen Wilson (“Midnight in Paris”), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Beauty and the Beast”), Sophia Di Martino (“Yesterday”), Wunmi Mosaku (“Lovecraft Country”) and Richard E. Grant (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”) Airs: The six-episode first season premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday. The premise: What would happen if...
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

Jasmine Cephas Jones & Rafael Casal on adapting Blindspotting into a TV series for STARZPLAY

Blindspotting is one of the most original and resourceful features to come out of the States in recent years, and so it’s naturally thrilling to see the characters back on screen, in a brand new TV adaptation, launching this weekend of STARZPLAY. To mark the occasion we had the pleasure in speaking to leading star Jasmine Cephas Jones, as well as Rafael Casal, who takes more of a back seat here in terms of screen time, but remains a big creative force behind the scenes of this unique and electric franchise. Watch both interviews in their entirety below.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Starz Version of Blindspotting Shifts Focus of Hit Film

Adapted from Carlos López Estrada’s same-titled 2018 movie, “Blindspotting” the television series bears some key similarities to the film but feels wholly different. For one, the eight-episode show airing on Starz doesn’t center Bay Area best friends Miles (Rafael Casal) and Collin (Daveed Diggs)—both Casal and Diggs, however, do serve as writers and executive producers. Rather this story considers Miles’ girlfriend, the mother of his young son Sean (Atticus Woodward), Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones, who also produced the series) as she struggles as a single mother while Miles serves time in prison.
TV SeriesHollywoodChicago.com

TV Review: Literary/Film Influences Temper the Glorious Chaos of ‘Loki’

CHICAGO – From villain to anti-hero to homoerotic fan fiction icon, Loki has traveled a long way from the greasy-haired megalomaniac we have come to love. For most of his cinematic character development, Loki has been a foil to Thor’s massive himbo (n.: a very attractive, often beefy male who isn’t the brightest bulb, but is still able to shine because of his good-natured attitude and respect for women. Male version of a “bimbo”) energy.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Starz’s ‘Blindspotting’ Series Cedes the Spotlight to Jasmine Cephas Jones with Style: TV Review

“Blindspotting” moves like a song: from opening verse to swelling chorus, emotional bridge and back again. Sometimes, this manifests quite literally, as the characters turn to the camera and burst into emphatic spoken word, turn on their heels and break into a staccato dance, or dream up an entire music video starring themselves. Other times, scenes just rock back and forth between banter and mood swings as everyone grapples with a new twist in their ever-complicating lives. It’s a lyrical series with so much to say that it sometimes stumbles over its words, but always with style.
TV & VideosPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘Blindspotting’ TV Spinoff Brings Oakland Alive Again

Blindspotting isn’t the most obvious candidate for a film-to-TV spinoff. The 2018 movie, co-written by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, who star as best friends in Oakland, made less than $5 million at the box office. It was well-reviewed but not a major awards player. And its stories — Diggs’ ex-con Collin finishes out his probation, while Casal’s Miles rails against gentrification — didn’t leave lots of open questions demanding a sequel, on the big or small screen.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

How to watch the Blindspotting series premiere tonight on Starz

Tonight the Starz adaptation and continuation of the 2018 film Blindspotting continues with Blindspotting Season 1, the beginning of a new chapter in the story helmed by Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal. While the film followed Diggs and Casal’s characters Collin and Miles, the television show will switch focus to...
Moviesleftlion.co.uk

Film Review: Awake

Starring: Gina Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt, Shamier Anderson. Former soldier Jill (Gina Rodriguez) is a troubled single mother currently working in security. One day, she goes to pick up her two children Noah (Lucius Hoyos) and Matilda (Ariana Greenblatt) when their car power goes off and surrounding cars are out of control. They crash into a lake, narrowly avoiding death. Later, Jill and her children discover the power is off across the world, and a strange result of this is no one can fall asleep – that is, besides Jill’s daughter Matilda, who may be the answer to a cure.
TV & VideosPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Blindspotting’ an insightful Starz series worth a look, and a listen

Arguably the most original and electric movie of 2018 was “Blindspotting,” with co-writers Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal starring in a prose-poem-infused story about the lifelong and often complicated friendship between two Oakland men named Collin and Miles, who are trying to walk the straight line and do the right thing but find that a constant challenge in their gentrifying, polarizing, sometimes dangerous world.
MoviesNew York Post

Why Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal made a ‘Blindspotting’ series

Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal originally had no intention of turning their critically acclaimed 2018 movie “Blindspotting” into a show. “That was not a goal of ours. We wanted to leave it alone and go do something else,” Casal, 35, told The Post. “Lionsgate — who helped us release the film — proposed the idea of a series and we were quick to tell them ‘No, thank you.’”
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Blindspotting’ On Starz, A Series Sequel To Daveed Diggs’ Film About A Gentrifying Oakland

The new Starz series Blindspotting takes place about six months after the events of the 2018 film of the same name. The writers and stars of that film, Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, are both involved in the series, but only Casal appears on camera. The series mostly centers on Ashley, played by Jasmin Cephas Jones in both the film and series, and how she copes with moving in with Miles’ mother when he gets busted. Read on for more.