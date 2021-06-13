Cancel
Knesset voted for a new government to end Netanyahu’s rule | Benjamin Netanyahu News

Justice News Flash Report
justicenewsflash.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 12 years of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year rule will end on Sunday, when Parliament will vote on the new government, and will usher in a promise to heal the country’s longest-serving leader The government of a severely divided country after leaving office. Netanyahu, 71, is the most...

www.justicenewsflash.com
Middle EastWTOP

Israel’s new government OKs first settlement construction

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli defense ministry body advanced plans for 31 West Bank settlement construction projects Wednesday, the first such move under the country’s new government. The plans approved by the Civil Administration include a shopping center, a special needs school and a number of infrastructure projects and zoning...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Blinken to Meet Israel's New Foreign Minister in Rome

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Israel’s new Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Italy over the weekend, a senior State Department official and Israel’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday. They said the meeting would take place on Sunday in Rome but neither side offered...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Former Ambassador to Israel Dennis Ross on Israel's political future - "Intelligence Matters"

In this episode of "Intelligence Matters," host Michael Morell speaks with Ambassador Dennis Ross, a leading expert on the Middle East, former senior U.S. diplomat and currently counselor and distinguished fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Ross and Morell discuss recent political changes in Israel, including the outlook for the governing coalition and the background of newly elected Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Ross, a former senior adviser on the Middle East to multiple U.S. presidents and secretaries of state, offers observations on Benjamin Netanyahu's future and background on recent tensions in Gaza. Morell and Ross also discuss the prospects for engagement with Iran.
Middle EastArkansas Online

Settlers' bid to evict Palestinians sets off brawl in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM -- Palestinians and Jewish settlers hurled stones, chairs and fireworks overnight in a Jerusalem neighborhood where settler groups are trying to evict several Palestinian families, officials said Tuesday. The threatened evictions fueled protests and clashes in the run-up to last month's 11-day Gaza conflict and pose a test for...
AdvocacyUS News and World Report

Palestinians, Settlers Clash in Tense Jerusalem Neighborhood

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians and Jewish settlers hurled stones, chairs and fireworks at each other overnight in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood where settler groups are trying to evict several Palestinian families, officials said Tuesday. The threatened evictions fueled protests and clashes in the runup to last month's 11-day Gaza war...
Middle Eastworldpoliticsreview.com

Will Israel’s New Coalition Be a True ‘Government of Change’?

The sight of thousands of secular, liberal, cosmopolitan Israelis descending on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv last week to celebrate the appointment of a religious, conservative nationalist as their new prime minister perfectly captures the peculiar state of Israeli politics today. One can only imagine the horror that would have swept over those demonstrators had Naftali Bennett been elected under any other circumstances. But such is the political mood in Israel as the new government takes the helm: Settlers mourn the election of the former head of the Yesha Council—the umbrella organization of Jewish settlements in the West Bank—as prime minister, while leftists rejoice as staunch opponents of peace and civil equality return to their erstwhile posts in top government ministries.
Religionmetrovoicenews.com

Christian leaders offer prayers, encouragement to new Israel prime minister

Christian leaders from around the world are sizing up Naftali Bennett, the new prime minister of Israel. They’ve sent him a letter committing to prayer and encouragement as he takes on the leadership role. Bennet was able to cobble together a coalition of eight parties that ousted Benjamin Netanyahu who...
ImmigrationThe Jewish Press

Bennett Desperately Seeking Compromise with Abbas on Law Banning Arab Family Reunification

Right-leaning journalist Amit Segal reported Tuesday that in Monday’s meeting of coalition leaders with Ra’am chairman MK Mansour Abbas, it was decided not to give the opposition parties a victorious photo op as they defeat the law preventing family reunification of Israeli Arabs with their PA spouses. The possibility of a victory for Likud et al this early in the game served as a motivational tool for the gang of eight to dialogue until they find a “humanitarian solutions.”
Middle Eastdawsoncountyjournal.com

Bennett in his first cabinet meeting sounds like Netanyahu 12 years ago

“At the start of the first cabinet meeting of the new government, I want to stress three things that will guide us: unity, responsibility, and work,” the new prime minister said as he chaired his first cabinet meeting. “This government is a true government of unity.” he continued. “It was...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Israel Allows Some Gaza Exports, Hamas Demands More Amid Fragile Truce

GAZA/TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel allowed a limited resumption of commercial exports from the Gaza Strip on Monday in what it called a "conditional" measure, one month after a truce halted 11 days of fighting with the Palestinian enclave's Hamas rulers. But following a meeting with U.N. mediators, Hamas leader...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Israeli Foreign Minister to Pay First Visit to UAE Next Week -Statement

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel's top diplomat will travel to the United Arab Emirates next week in the first official visit by an Israeli minister to the Gulf state since the two countries established diplomatic relations last year. Yair Lapid, who was sworn in last week under a new government,...
Middle EastInternational Business Times

Israel's Bedouin Sceptical Of New Government Promises

From her tin-roof home in the sweltering Negev desert, Umm Jawad Abu Qwaider offers her bleak assessment of the first Arab party to back an Israeli government -- a shoulder shrug. For this Bedouin woman, none of the promises made to her community will translate into reality. "The promises are...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Edelstein on the Warpath: Netanyahu Offered PM’s Post to Bennett & Sa’ar, But Not to a Likudnik

As Likud was being asked to vacate the government’s seats and take up the opposition benches, Israeli pundits agreed about the three Likud seniors who would vie for MK Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership of the party: former Finance Minister Israel Katz, former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, and former Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. Katz made his first attempt more than a year ago and was repelled easily by the sitting PM. Nir Barkat organized a huge party for thousands of rank and file party members around the time it became clear the ship was going down. And now, one week into the new government, the third challenger has come out—still behind closed doors—and declared that he was planning to take it all.
Middle Eastqatar-tribune.com

Israel criticises hardliner’s victory in Iranian election

Israel’s foreign minister criticized Iran’s election of hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi as the country’s next president on Sunday. “The new president of Iran is a radical who is responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranians,” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tweeted, adding that Raisi was known as the “butcher of Tehran.”
Middle Eastoverpassesforamerica.com

Naftali Bennett and the New Hard Line in Israeli Politics

Photograph by Amir Levy / Getty In 2013, David Remnick revealed a profile of Naftali Bennett. Remnick wrote that Bennett was one thing new in Israeli politics, a person who would “build a sturdy electoral bridge between the religious and the secular, the hilltop outposts of the West Bank and the start-up suburbs.” Though religiously observant, Bennett was cosmopolitan: fluent on Facebook, and as fast to cite “Seinfeld” as he was the Talmud. He had been a frontrunner of the settler motion, and, though he lived in a contemporary home in a well-to-do Tel Aviv suburb, there was no ambiguity about Bennett’s hard-line stance on the Palestinian query. He disdained the peace strategy of an earlier time. “I will do everything in my power to make sure they never get a state,” he advised Remnick. “No more illusions.” Bennett has now unseated his former boss, Benjamin Netanyahu, as the Prime Minister of Israel. Remnick spoke with two writers in the area about this political upheaval. Raja Shehadeh, who is predicated in Ramallah, says that the altering of the guard will imply little on the West Bank, the place the current bloody battle was a propaganda victory for Hamas. Ruth Margalit, who is predicated in Tel Aviv, says that, although the peace motion appears all however lifeless, the altering of a political epoch—and the presence of the first Arab-Israeli social gathering ever represented in the Knesset—needs to be seen as a chance for change.
Middle Eastmatzav.com

‘Israel’s Patience Has Run Out,’ Bennett Says In Message To Hamas

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday issued a warning to the Hamas terrorist group in his address at a state ceremony in Jerusalem commemorating Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers who perished during the 2014 Gaza War. “Our enemies should know the rules, and they should know that our patience...
U.S. Politicsjoemiller.us

New Israeli PM Warns U.S. Before Rejoining Iran Nuclear Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned the US and other nations seeking to rekindle the nuclear agreement with Iran to “wake up” following the election of a hardline judge as the country’s president. Speaking at a televised cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Bennett said Ebrahim Raisi, a protege of Iranian supreme...
Middle Eastcnmnewz.com

The Palestinian vaccine fiasco is how Netanyahu ran Israel – comment

For two years, Israel lacked basic workings of government. Checks and balances were tossed out of the window, power was concentrated in the Prime Minister’s Office, and mandatory demands for governance, like a state budget, were postponed. The effect was an unprecedented period of chaos and lack of accountability. The country was left yearning for the appointment of foreign diplomats and one of its worst civilian disasters was not investigated. This eroded confidence abroad, harmed relations with key countries and left questions about how Israel slouched into a war in May with Hamas and what other important decisions were taken for short-term political gain.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

The Settlers Are Naftali Bennett's Biggest Challenge | Opinion

Just days before he left his position as executive director of the YESHA Council, Naftali Bennett visited the Israeli town of Efrat, located just 10 minutes south of Jerusalem in what is commonly referred to as the West Bank. While touring this section of Gush Etzion, we presented to him the constructive and growing relationships that we Israelis enjoy with the surrounding Palestinian villages. We spoke about the ways in which we collaborate with our neighbors, which helped explain why Efrat has no need for, and is therefore not surrounded by, a security fence. Bennett was enthusiastic about what he saw and expressed interest in encouraging others to visit our town and to present it as a model for settlements, in terms of leadership and diplomacy.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Hagee & Haley: Israel endures – here's what we witnessed on the ground after Hamas' rocket attacks

Some things are unforgettable. Like what we saw in Israel last week. We were standing in a neighborhood, looking at the wreckage caused by the latest round of terrorist rockets. We were outside the home of a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor – at least, what was left of it. She wasn’t there, because she was in the hospital. She lost her legs and nearly her life. Her caretaker died when the house was destroyed.