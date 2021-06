FSU’s two biggest transfers just might be the most impactful in the entire ACC. There’s an obvious asterisk next to Milton’s name on this list. He’s finally coming back from his brutal, nearly career-ending knee injury three years ago. His durability and level of play will be a question mark. And, technically, he hasn’t won the starting job yet. But if he’s close to the player he was at UCF — he looked ready during FSU’s spring game — then Mike Norvell’s offense just upgraded its quarterback two-deep in a big, big way. Milton was a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year and previously finished sixth in the Heisman voting in 2018. He’s also a tremendous leader and is a good addition to the locker room. It’s possible that bringing in Milton may not work out exactly like either side hoped, but the chance that it does makes Milton a worthy selection.