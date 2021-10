There are dozens of NFL prop bets available on each game this week. The Cardinals will try to move to 7-0 when they host the Houston Texans (1-5) in one of the 11 NFL matchups on the Sunday slate. On the flip side, the Lions will try to break their 0-6 slide when they face the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) on the road. The only matchup this week between teams with winning records is the Cincinnati Bengals (5-1) visiting the Baltimore Ravens (4-2), but which players should you back with your NFL prop bets?

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO