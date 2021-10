Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley will undergo his second straight year-ending ankle surgery. "This is not what I wanted or expected when coming into the season," Stanley announced Tuesday. "Throughout the last year, I did everything I could to be 100% healthy so I could be out there playing for our team and city. As a competitor, I have a mindset of sacrificing my body for my brothers and my team to reach our goals. At this point in time, my ankle isn't where it should be.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO