Foo Fighters announce intimate gig for vaccinated Los Angeles fans next week

By Matt Doria
NME
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters have announced an intimate club show for vaccinated fans in Los Angeles, set to go down this coming Tuesday (June 15) at the 610-capacity Canyon Club. Tickets will cost a mere $26, in celebration of 2021 marking the band’s 26th anniversary. They’ll be available for purchase today (June 13), exclusively in-person for punters over the age of 21. In order to secure a maximum of two non-transferrable tickets, buyers will need to show photo ID and proof of vaccination, having received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days ago.

www.nme.com
