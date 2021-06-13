Foo Fighters announce intimate gig for vaccinated Los Angeles fans next week

In advance of their Madison Square Garden tour-opening concert celebrating the band’s 26 years together, Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters announced a pre-tour warm-up concert at the intimate Canyon Club in Augora Hills, California, that has a maximum capacity of 610 Foo fans. Interestingly, tickets for the one-off show were $26, which is unheard of in 2021 as tickets prices along with fees and surcharges have skyrocketed (to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic). The concert, which sold out immediately, takes place Tuesday, June 15, and tickets for the 21+ show required proof of vaccination. Foo Fighters — Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee — hit the road this summer, playing a handful of headlining shows along with several major music festivals including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Bottlerock Napa Valley before heading to Europe in 2022.