Londyn Jade Humphrey
AUBURN - Londyn Jade Humphrey, 7, of Auburn NY passed away unexpectedly June 5, 2021 just one day before her 8th birthday. Londyn was the precious daughter of Adrian and Jody Humphrey. The middle sister of Raegan and Arden. Londyn was the maternal granddaughter of Scott and Ann Hess; paternal granddaughter of Lorraine Hadden, Leon (Cindy) Humphrey; great-granddaughter of Barbara Hess, Ray and Annette Furnal; niece of O'Neil and Jaime Petty, Marcus Humphrey. A close cousin Jaydn Petty.auburnpub.com