Eddie Jones has named 21 uncapped players in England squad as part of a 34-player training group ahead of the summer series against Scotland A, USA and Canada. With players from Bristol, Exeter, Harlequins and Sale currently unavailable for selection as they head into the Gallagher Premiership semi-finals, this initial selection has been made for a five-day camp at the Lensbury. The squad will be updated on 20 June with players from the losing semi-finalists ahead of the game against Scotland A, and there will be a further update on 28 June with players from finalist clubs coming in for the two Tests.