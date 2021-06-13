Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Rugby-Timani returns from exile to Australia squad for France test series

By Nick Mulvenney
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Lock Sitaleki Timani returned to the Wallabies set-up after eight years in self-imposed exile as Australia coach Dave Rennie named a bumper 38-man squad for next month’s three-test series against France on Sunday.

Rennie named 11 uncapped players in his squad, which was enlarged to mitigate for the compressed timeframe of the series with three tests in 10 days.

Five of those were in the backline, where stocks have been depleted by injuries to Dane Haylett-Petty, Jordan Petaia and high-profile rugby league convert Suliasi Vunivalu.

Playmaker James O’Connor has recovered from a neck injury to take his place in the squad and flanker Michael Hooper returns from a sabbatical in Japan to captain the side.

“We’ve picked this squad on form and on potential, and I know the whole group is really excited to get stuck in and push their case for a Wallaby jersey against France,” Rennie said.

Timani played the last of his 18 tests against Scotland on the November tour in 2013 before heading off to play club rugby in France for Montpellier and Clermont.

The 34-year-old returned at the end of last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and signed for the Perth-based Western Force, making him eligible to play for his country again.

Matt Philip also returns to bolster the second-row stocks after a short spell in France following his breakout test season last year.

Abrasive New South Wales Waratahs loose forward Lachie Swinton, sent off on debut against the All Blacks last year, was included despite also being shown a red card in the final Super Rugby Trans-Tasman match on Saturday.

His Waratahs team mate Izaia Perese was among the uncapped backs named in the squad despite sustaining a shoulder injury on Saturday.

Melbourne Rebels back Andrew Kellaway and his loose forward club mate Michael Wells were among the more surprising inclusions, along with Perese’s centre partner at the Waratahs, Lalakai Foketi.

The France series starts in Sydney on July 7 before matches in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Australia squad:

Backs: Tom Banks, Filipo Daugunu, Lalakai Foketi*, Jake Gordon, Reece Hodge, Len Ikitau*, Andrew Kellaway*, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Tate McDermott, Andy Muirhead*, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Izaia Perese*, Matt Toomua, Nic White, Tom Wright.

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Pone Faamausili*, Michael Hooper (captain), Feleti Kaitu’u*, Rob Leota*, Lachlan Lonergan*, Fraser McReight, Isi Naisarani, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Matt Philip, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Darcy Swain*, Lachie Swinton, Sitaleki Timani, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Michael Wells*, Harry Wilson.

(* indicates uncapped players)

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Australia#Super Rugby#Exile#Wallabies#Western Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
Place
Sydney
News Break
Rugby
Country
Australia
News Break
Sports
Related
RugbyPosted by
SPORTbible

Boyd Cordner Retires From Rugby League Following Series Of Head Knocks

Boyd Cordner has announced his retirement from professional rugby league, effective immediately. The Sydney Roosters captain called an emotional press conference on Monday morning where he broke down in tears while revealing his struggles with head knocks. 29-year-old Cordner has a lengthy history of concussions, making his last appearance during...
Sportsdallassun.com

France taking 42 players on Australia tour

France will travel to Australia with an enlarged rugby squad of 42 players, but without any from the two teams that play the Top 14 final, the league (LNR) and federation (FFR) announced on Thursday. The two bodies have reached an agreement "that will allow the French national team to...
WorldBBC

Ireland rugby: Farrell rests Sexton, Earls and Healy for summer Tests

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says the decision to leave experienced trio Johnny Sexton, Keith Earls and Cian Healy out of his summer Test squad was made to ensure the players could have a full and uninterrupted pre-season. Farrell named 11 uncapped players in his 37-man squad for July's fixtures...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Glenn, Freya Davies released from England Test squad

London [UK], June 11 (ANI): Sarah Glenn and Freya Davies were on Friday released from England women's Test squad ahead of the one-off game against India. The two teams will first square off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16. Then both teams will lock horns in three ODIs beginning June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worcester.
Rugbymidwestradio.ie

Connacht stalwart confirms retirement from professional rugby

Connacht Rugby’s Cillian Gallagher has confirmed his retirement from professional rugby following a long-standing shoulder injury. It was announced on Tuesday that Gallagher is among the players leaving the club at the end of the season, and the Sligo native has now confirmed he will end his career. The lock...
Rugbydnyuz.com

Australia rugby league captain Cordner retires early over concussions

Former Australia captain and Sydney Roosters great Boyd Cordner called time on his rugby league career Monday after a lengthy battle with concussion symptoms forced him out of the game aged 29. The star forward, who featured in 20 Tests for the Kangaroos, including two World Cup victories, said he...
TV & Videostrends1news.com

I’m A Celebrity ‘WILL return to Australia this year after the last series moved to Wales’

I’m A Celebrity is believed to return to Australia for the 2021 series, after last year’s show was forced to relocate to Wales amid travel restrictions due to covid-19. A source told MailOnline that the show’s set in Australia is being prepared for the upcoming show, which will see a crew of 30 employees reportedly clearing debris and fallen trees from the site that had been out of use for a year.
Worldmidwestradio.ie

Three uncapped Connacht players called up to Irish rugby squad

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has included 11 uncapped players in his squad for the July Tests against Japan and the USA at the Aviva Stadium. There's no place for Johnny Sexton, Cian Healy or Keith Earls in the 37-man squad, while James Ryan has been named captain. Connacht's Caolin...
Sportsolympics.com

Australia announce men's and women's hockey squads for Tokyo 2020

The Australian Olympic Committee has today (14 June) named the 16-player men's and women's hockey squads that will represent Australia in Tokyo this summer. Australian men's co-captain Eddie Ockenden will add his name to just a handful of Australian players including Jamie Dwyer and Mark Knowles, who've played at four Olympics Games. The Kookaburras, as the team is known, will see nine Olympic debutants while the other six players have past Games experience.
Worldrugbyworld.com

Ireland squad for summer Tests 2021

Andy Farrell has named a 37-man Ireland squad for their Tests against Japan and the USA next month. There are 11 uncapped players included – Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Paul Boyle of Connacht, Leinster’s Harry Byrne, Peter Dooley and Ross Molony, and Gavin Coombes and Fineen Wycherley of Munster.
WorldBBC

Ireland rugby: Uncapped James Hume replaces injured Garry Ringrose in squad

Ulster centre James Hume has been called into his first senior Ireland squad for their summer Tests against Japan and the USA. The 22-year-old replaces Garry Ringrose, who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury that requires surgery. Hume's inclusion brings the number of uncapped players in Andy Farrell's...
Worldatlantanews.net

Woakes, Willey return to England T20I squad for SL series

London [UK], June 12 (ANI): Chris Woakes, David Willey, and Liam Dawson made their return to England side as head coach Chris Silverwood on Saturday named a 16-player squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka and England are slated to lock horns in three T20Is and three...
Worldcrickettimes.com

Cricket Australia announces 18-man squad for Bangladesh and West Indies tour

Cricket Australia announced an 18-man squad for Bangladesh and West Indies tours on Wednesday. However, seven Aussie stars have withdrawn from these tours which consists of ODI and T20I matches. The players who opted out are Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson and Kane...
Rugby104.1 WIKY

Olympics-Kerevi named in Australia’s sevens squad for warm-up event

(Reuters) – Samu Kerevi thought his international career was over after the 2019 Rugby World Cup but he may get another chance to represent Australia at the Tokyo Olympics after being selected in a 13-man sevens squad for a warmup tournament this month. Australia are due to face Olympic gold...
Rugbyteamgb.com

Rugby sevens squads confirmed for Tokyo

The 24 rugby sevens players who will represent Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been confirmed. Abbie Brown and Megan Jones will co-captain the women’s squad which features a number of players who have experience of playing on the World Rugby Sevens Series and have played international rugby for a number of years.
Worldforces.net

Josh McNally: Military Rugby Star In England Squad

Forces rugby union star Josh McNally has been called up to England's training squad, after Sean Robinson sustained an MCL knee injury during training. Newcastle Falcons lock Robinson will undergo further assessment this week, but will likely be unavailable for the rest of the summer series. Royal Air Force rugby...
WorldBBC

Welsh Rugby Union: Governing body pledge £1m for community rugby return

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has pledged £1m to help the community game return safely in Wales after Covid-19. The money is designed for specific new initiatives including funds for 12 new hub officers and financial help for clubs with their changing facilities. New initiatives will also be created to...
Worldplanet7s.com

France snubs World Rugby’s guidlines on transgender athletes

Franc Rugby has gone against the guidance of World Rugby who recommends that transgender female athletes should not play in any women’s elite tournaments for safety reasons. The French Rugby Federation has announced that they will let transgender people be part of all their domestic competitions starting next season. Last...