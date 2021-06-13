Board of Realtors awards scholarships

Members of the Fairmont Board of Realtors with the winners of the Paul Yoho Scholarships. From left, Paul Yoho, member of the board’s education committee, Todd Garbor-Sloan, Ella Broadhurst, Vera Sansalone, board president and Mary Anne Mullenax, board treasurer and co-chair of the education committee. SUBMITTED PHOTO

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Board of Realtors recently awarded its yearly scholarship and added three new $500 scholarships.

Three seniors were awarded $500 scholarships, one student from Fairmont Senior High School and two from North Marion High School. The Board of Realtors has historically given a $500 scholarship to the child of a realtor, this year that was awarded to Taylor Kerere.

The board is starting a new set of scholarships, the Paul Yoho Scholarships, which will be given yearly to a student from each of the county’s three high schools.

“We’re basically promoting education,” said Vera Sansalone, president of the Fairmont Board of Realtors. “We’ve always be supportive of higher education.”

This year, only students from FSHS and NMHS applied. Ella Broadhurst and Todd Gabor-Sloan were awarded the new Paul Yoho Scholarships.

Broadhurst just graduated from Fairmont Senior High and will be attending WVU for general business in the fall.

Garbor-Sloan graduated from North Marion High and will be also attending WVU but will be studying animal and nutritional sciences.

The students thanked the board of the opportunity.