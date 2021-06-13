Brandon Carlo isn’t worried about long-term health despite concussion woes
Five years into his NHL career, Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo has a sneaky scary concussion history to his name. Carlo’s rookie season was ended by a concussion sustained on a hit from Alexander Ovechkin in 2017, Carlo suffered another one just before the pandemic pause in 2020 on an elbow from Florida forward Evgenii Dadonov, and suffered two in three months this past season, the first from Tom Wilson and then the second on a hit from Cal Clutterbuck.985thesportshub.com