The Angels played six games over the last week and Ohtani homered six times. The only game he didn’t homer in was on Thursday when he pitched six innings against Detroit and allowed just one earned on the mound. The six homers this week tie him for the league lead with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at 23 apiece but let’s not forget that Ohtani has also been marvelous on the pitching rubber too with a sub-3.00 ERA that was lowered on Thursday. We also found out over the weekend that Ohtani will be participating in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field during the All-Star break which should be an absolute sight to see.