Do You Know the Way to Monterey?

These might be some Monterey area facts you did not know: Fort Ord is a mecca for mountain biking with more than 83 miles of trails. Gray whales put on a show between December and April, while humpbacks and blue whales fill out the rest of the year. This year is the 50th anniversary (2017) of the famous Monterey Pop Festival. October 7 is Poodle Day here, with a parade, cocktail party, and off leash beach play. There are 94 seabird species that live in or near the bay. Largest sea bass caught here was 500 pounds. No more sardine fishing allowed until June, 2018. Thirty marine mammals live in or near the bay. An average adult humpback whale weighs 53 tons! A sea otter has a million hairs per square inch, the densest in the world. Point Pinos Lighthouse built in 1854, is the west coast's oldest lighthouse in continuous operation. The Monterey area is known for their great pinot noir wines. You can still get abalone in a number of fish houses here. They do have a 5pm rush hour traffic problem here. It now costs $10.25 to drive into 17 Mile Drive, unless I tell you my little.