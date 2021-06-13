Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Do You Know the Way to Monterey?

travelblog.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese might be some Monterey area facts you did not know: Fort Ord is a mecca for mountain biking with more than 83 miles of trails. Gray whales put on a show between December and April, while humpbacks and blue whales fill out the rest of the year. This year is the 50th anniversary (2017) of the famous Monterey Pop Festival. October 7 is Poodle Day here, with a parade, cocktail party, and off leash beach play. There are 94 seabird species that live in or near the bay. Largest sea bass caught here was 500 pounds. No more sardine fishing allowed until June, 2018. Thirty marine mammals live in or near the bay. An average adult humpback whale weighs 53 tons! A sea otter has a million hairs per square inch, the densest in the world. Point Pinos Lighthouse built in 1854, is the west coast's oldest lighthouse in continuous operation. The Monterey area is known for their great pinot noir wines. You can still get abalone in a number of fish houses here. They do have a 5pm rush hour traffic problem here. It now costs $10.25 to drive into 17 Mile Drive, unless I tell you my little.

www.travelblog.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monterey Peninsula#Travel Blog#Mountain Biking#Weather#Fish#Pacific Grove#Cannery Row#Coke#French#Joinedmay#Forum#Blog Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Amazon
Related
LifestyleTexarkana Gazette

How well do you know U.S. beaches?

Schools are out, temperatures are rising and COVID-19 restrictions are falling. That means vacation time and, for many, that means a beach destination. Here are some fun facts about the nation's beaches you can talk about during your car trip. 1. Longest beach shoreline: California and Florida have the best...
Lifestylelupus.net

I Know What You Are Going To Do This Summer

Beach, mountains, Europe, the Caribbean, or grandma’s house. Each year, if we are fortunate, we are given the opportunity to vacation. There are so many in the lupus warriors who don’t always have the opportunity to take a vacation. Many cannot vacation because lupus leaves many of us without the financial means. COVID-19 has restricted our ability to travel and assemble in groups. If you are like me, traveling can exacerbate lupus. However, if I think of the many lupus researchers and lupus organizations working on behalf of the needs of lupus patients, I begin to realize that there are more ways than one to vacation.
PetsPosted by
Stacker

Quiz: Do you know your dog breeds?

Dog lovers will enjoy testing their canine knowledge in this 50 question quiz. Stacker put together a list of clues and answers about dog breeds using a combination of American Kennel Club, Rover, and pet adoption websites.
California StateSan Bernardino County Sun

How do you know if you have a California REAL ID?

Q: Cathy Price of Murrieta asked if a California driver’s license would indicate on it that a person has the REAL ID. She said she just renewed her license after getting a REAL ID and she did not see anything on the license that shows she has it. A: A...
Washington StatePosted by
Only In Washington

This Resort RV Park In Washington Was Recently Named One Of The Most Beautiful In The Country

When you think of accommodations with sweeping water views, you probably think of a 5-star hotel with a sky-high price tag. But the truth is, RV life and RV camping have never been more popular, and not just among retirees. And if you saw some of the campgrounds some of them parked in, you might […] The post This Resort RV Park In Washington Was Recently Named One Of The Most Beautiful In The Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
102.3 The Bull

You Won’t Believe What’s On The Bottom of San Antonio Riverwalk

Those crazy YouTubers. They're always popping up in places you'd least expect them. Like the murky green water of the San Antonio River. A while back we told you about someone who snuck into the old Holiday Inn by the falls and shot video of his explorations. That was a totally illegal act, by the way. Now another YouTube explorer has been searching the bottom of the San Antonio River for treasures lost along the Riverwalk. This time he got permission first.
Travelbackpacker.com

No, It’s Not Your Imagination: Our National Parks are More Crowded Than Ever

Last fall, something interesting happened in Rocky Mountain National Park. The months of November and December posted 28 and 38 percent visitation growth over the same months in 2019. At the time, locals chalked it up to an increased backcountry interest due to Covid-induced leeriness and red tape around resort skiing. As it turned out, however, that was just the beginning of an incredible spike in national park visitation.
Home & Gardenbigeasymagazine.com

How Do You Know if Your Foundation Is Damaged?

If you own a home in Chattanooga, it is important to ensure it is properly maintained. Buying a home is a big investment and looking after it is essential if you want to maintain its value and create a comfortable and safe environment. One of the things that can have a huge impact on the condition of your home is the state of your foundation, as any damage to the foundation can have a serious negative effect in many ways.
Trafficantheminjurylaw.com

Do You Know How to Drive Safely in Heavy Traffic?

Have you been working from home during the pandemic? Are you returning to the office? The return to the office means the return of heavy traffic. If your remote lifestyle has kept you off of the roads, then you may be worried about driving in heavy traffic. Read on for our heavy traffic safety tips to help you safely navigate heavy traffic.